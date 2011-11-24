* Foreign inflows help lift Malaysia

* Commodities-related stocks recoup recent losses

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Nov 24 Major Southeast Asian stock markets were steady to higher on Thursday as commodities-related stocks regained some footing with a rebound in oil prices but broad risk aversion remained high because of worries about the state of the global economy.

However, turnover continued light for most regional markets as a combination of debt problems in Europe, a slowing Chinese economy and the uncertain outlook for the United States put off many investors.

A poor bond auction in Germany spurred concern about euro zone debt and hurt sentiment around Asia.

But Singapore's Straits Times Index edged up 0.2 percent, reversing earlier losses that pushed the index down to six-week lows.

Markets elsewhere were volatile, with Jakarta's Composite Index up 0.2 percent and the Thai SET index up 0.4 percent. Late buying sent Kuala Lumpur's Composite Index 1 percent higher and it ended at the day's high.

Foreign money returned to some markets, including Malaysia, which saw inflows of $9 million, with the Philippines taking in $25.6 million, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.

Indonesia and Thailand reported outflows of $22 million and $14 million respectively.

Recent foreign selling included outflows from regional exchange traded funds (ETFs) and the flows were likely to remain choppy.

That has contributed to outflows from Thailand, according to Vikas Kawatra, managing director of institutional sales at Kim Eng Securities in Bangkok. "It comes and goes, depending on the global scenario," he said.

"If the risk in the euro zone and in the United States is increasing, we will have some pressure on Thailand as well because we are not totally uncorrelated. But because the Thai economy is looking better next year, the impact will be diluted," he said.

German government bond yields hit their highest in nearly a month on Thursday and world stocks held near 7-week lows as the weak Bund sale the previous day fanned fears the euro zone debt crisis may begin to threaten its biggest economy.

Brent crude rose above $107 on Thursday, recovering from the previous day's losses, as potentially strong winter fuel demand and turmoil in the Middle East offset fears that a global economic slowdown could hurt consumption.

Singapore-listed commodity firm Golden Agri Resources Ltd rose 1.5 percent, Malaysia's IOI Corporation Bhd gained 1.6 percent and Thailand's PTT Global Chemical Pcl edged up 0.4 percent. (Editing by Alan Raybould)

For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2677.15 2676.57 +0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1447.99 1433.17 +1.03 Bangkok 980.50 976.87 +0.37 Jakarta 3696.03 3687.01 +0.24 Manila 4237.65 4271.59 -0.79 Hanoi 381.78 388.57 -1.75 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2677.15 3190.04 -16.08 Kuala Lumpur 1447.99 1518.91 -4.67 Bangkok 980.50 1032.76 -5.06 Jakarta 3696.03 3703.51 -0.20 Manila 4237.65 4201.14 +0.87 Hanoi 381.78 484.66 -21.23 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 358,498,300 373,867,600 Kuala Lumpur 72,680,400 104,050,247 Bangkok 2,846,469 3,168,482 Jakarta 2,085,277,000 3,673,394,917 Manila 724,813 329,998 Hanoi 29,219 29,986