* Region extends losses amid global woes

* Indonesia, Thailand see outflows on the week

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, Nov 25 Major Southeast Asian stock markets fell again on Friday, led by banking and commodities-related stocks, as European countries remained divided on ways to treat the euro zone's debt problems, undermining the global economic outlook.

Risk aversion dominated sentiment, with late selling sending Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand more than 1 percent lower as European shares fell.

"Europe's financial strains dragged on sentiment," said Warut Siwasariyanon, head of research at Finansia Syrus Securities in Bangkok.

"Expectations are growing that Europe will fall into recession. So, there's still a downside risk to stocks in the region and globally."

Most in the emerging region extended their losses on the week. Warut attributed the losses to news out of Europe that kept going from bad to worse, on top of worries about slowing growth in the United States and China.

Singapore's Straits Times Index and Jakarta's Composite Index both fell 3.12 percent on the week, Southeast Asia's worst performance. It was their fourth weekly loss in a row.

However, Jakarta took in $59 million in foreign inflows on Friday, reducing net foreign selling for the week to $15.5 million, Thomson Reuters data showed. The Thai bourse reported $170 million in foreign selling on the week.

European stocks lost ground for the ninth time in 10 sessions and were on course to post their biggest weekly loss in two months. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 896.88 points.

Asian shares fell, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.6 percent by 1029 GMT.

Cyclical Singapore stocks, or counters that are heavily exposed to the global economy, were hit on Friday. Commodities firms Noble Group and Olam International fell 3.2 percent and 3 percent respectively.

In Bangkok, investors cashed in gains in big-cap banking stocks, including Bangkok Bank Pcl, which lost 1.8 percent after Thursday's 2.2 percent climb.

Analysts said they expected good earnings from banks next year due to credit demand as businesses spend on rebuilding after flooding. (Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Alan Raybould)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2643.93 2677.15 -1.24 Kuala Lumpur 1431.55 1447.99 -1.14 Bangkok 937.18 980.50 -1.36 Jakarta 3637.19 3696.03 -1.59 Manila 4261.59 4237.65 +0.56 Hanoi 383.35 381.78 +0.41 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2643.93 3190.04 -17.12 Kuala Lumpur 1431.55 1518.91 -5.75 Bangkok 967.18 1032.76 -9.25 Jakarta 3637.19 3703.51 -1.79 Manila 4261.59 4201.14 +1.44 Hanoi 383.35 484.66 -20.90 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 352,974,800 369,403,123 Kuala Lumpur 89,343,100 102,958,680 Bangkok 2,721,424 3,109,049 Jakarta 2,025,417,000 3,478,591,583 Manila 351,139 346,214 Hanoi 27,351 29,991