* Region extends losses amid global woes
* Indonesia, Thailand see outflows on the week
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Nov 25 Major Southeast Asian
stock markets fell again on Friday, led by banking and
commodities-related stocks, as European countries remained
divided on ways to treat the euro zone's debt problems,
undermining the global economic outlook.
Risk aversion dominated sentiment, with late selling sending
Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand more than 1 percent
lower as European shares fell.
"Europe's financial strains dragged on sentiment," said
Warut Siwasariyanon, head of research at Finansia Syrus
Securities in Bangkok.
"Expectations are growing that Europe will fall into
recession. So, there's still a downside risk to stocks in the
region and globally."
Most in the emerging region extended their losses on the
week. Warut attributed the losses to news out of Europe that
kept going from bad to worse, on top of worries about slowing
growth in the United States and China.
Singapore's Straits Times Index and Jakarta's
Composite Index both fell 3.12 percent on the week,
Southeast Asia's worst performance. It was their fourth weekly
loss in a row.
However, Jakarta took in $59 million in foreign inflows on
Friday, reducing net foreign selling for the week to $15.5
million, Thomson Reuters data showed. The Thai bourse reported
$170 million in foreign selling on the week.
European stocks lost ground for the ninth time in 10
sessions and were on course to post their biggest weekly loss in
two months. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares was down 0.3 percent at 896.88 points.
Asian shares fell, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia
Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.6 percent by
1029 GMT.
Cyclical Singapore stocks, or counters that are heavily
exposed to the global economy, were hit on Friday. Commodities
firms Noble Group and Olam International
fell 3.2 percent and 3 percent respectively.
In Bangkok, investors cashed in gains in big-cap banking
stocks, including Bangkok Bank Pcl, which lost 1.8
percent after Thursday's 2.2 percent climb.
Analysts said they expected good earnings from banks next
year due to credit demand as businesses spend on rebuilding
after flooding.
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Alan
Raybould)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2643.93 2677.15 -1.24
Kuala Lumpur 1431.55 1447.99 -1.14
Bangkok 937.18 980.50 -1.36
Jakarta 3637.19 3696.03 -1.59
Manila 4261.59 4237.65 +0.56
Hanoi 383.35 381.78 +0.41
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2643.93 3190.04 -17.12
Kuala Lumpur 1431.55 1518.91 -5.75
Bangkok 967.18 1032.76 -9.25
Jakarta 3637.19 3703.51 -1.79
Manila 4261.59 4201.14 +1.44
Hanoi 383.35 484.66 -20.90
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 352,974,800 369,403,123
Kuala Lumpur 89,343,100 102,958,680
Bangkok 2,721,424 3,109,049
Jakarta 2,025,417,000 3,478,591,583
Manila 351,139 346,214
Hanoi 27,351 29,991