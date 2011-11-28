* Region sees thin trade despite some Europe optimism
* Singapore recovers from 7-wk low, Bangkok gains 1.8 pct
* Jakarta ends firmer, Manila down
* Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand see outflows
By Shihar Aneez
Nov 28 Major Southeast Asian markets
gained on Monday in thin trade led by commodities as investors
cautiously bought into risky assets on hopes euro zone leaders
would unveil fresh measures to resolve their debt crisis.
However, analysts said most investors will be in a wait-and-
see mood after the International Monetary Fund denied an Italian
media report of it having talks with Italy about a bailout
package worth up to 600 billion euro.
Shares in Singapore jumped 1.9 percent from a
seven-week low, Thailand gained 1.8 percent to its highest close
since Nov. 18 and Indonesia edged up 0.3 percent from a
one-month low.
"The gain is mainly due to optimism over euro zone recovery,
though the IMF statement slightly dented the sentiment," said
Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of investment advisory for Bangkok
brokerage Thanachart Securities.
Despite gains in Jakarta, led by market heavyweights and
last-hour buying, it suffered a foreign outflow of $61.1 million
on Monday and Philippines saw net foreign selling of $6.1
million with the overall market dropping 0.8 percent. Bangkok
also saw $24.6 million foreign outflow.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
jumped 2.7 percent on Monday.
Commodities lifted the regional markets with Bangkok's top
oil firm PTT and PTT Exploration rising 1.7
percent and 1.9 percent respectively.
Shares in Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl
surged 8 percent to a record high, before closing 4.1 percent
after the top maker of meat and feed agreed to buy Hong
Kong-listed C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd for $2.12 billion.
In Jakarta the overall market was in red for the most of the
day after early gain before ending 0.3 percent up with PT Astra
International Tbk, Indonesia's main vehicle
distributor and biggest listed company, gaining 1.5 percent.
"With rising downside risks from global market and lack of
positive catalysts from the domestic side, foreign investors
keep selling," said John Teja, director at broker Ciptadana
Securities.
"(The) overall market just relieved somewhat as Dow futures
turned positive and the European market strongly recovered."
In Singapore, property firms helped boost the market with
property developers CapitaLand and City Developments
rising 4.1 percent and 5.8 percent respectively.
CapitaLand shares were boosted by a local newspaper report
saying it may place its $5.3 billion projects in China into a
real estate investment trust (REIT).
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2694.43 2643.93 +1.91
Bangkok 984.18 937.18 +1.76
Jakarta 3647.05 3637.19 +0.27
Manila 4227.88 4261.59 -0.79
Hanoi 383.31 383.35 -0.01
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2694.43 3190.04 -15.54
Bangkok 984.18 1032.76 -4.70
Jakarta 3647.05 3703.51 -1.52
Manila 4227.88 4201.14 +0.64
Hanoi 383.31 484.66 -20.91
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 318,505,800 368,340,513
Bangkok 2,412,466 3,016,646
Jakarta 1,918,029,500 3,415,117,633
Manila 232,634 346,214
Hanoi 32,648 29,991