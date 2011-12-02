* Malaysia at 9-wk high, Thailand at 11-wk high
* Malaysia sees $372 mln foreign inflow for the week
* Jakarta edges down on profit-taking
By Shihar Aneez
Dec 1 Most Southeast Asian markets edged
up on Friday as investors cautiously bet on risky assets, hoping
for the picture in Europe to brighten.
The region's stocks rallied on optimism that a Europe summit
next week will produce firms measures that follow up on this
week's move by six major central banks to help ease a liquidity
crunch squeezing European banks.
Malaysia, which ended 0.3 percent firmer at a
nine-week high, enjoyed a net foreign inflow of $77.4 million on
Friday, making the week's total $372.8 million.
Thailand gained 1 percent on late buying to reach an
11-week high, led by energy stocks. Shares of oil firm PTT PCL
and PTT Exploration and Production PCL both
rose more than 1.2 percent.
Bangkok saw a foreign inflow of $64.7 million on Friday,
taking the weekly total to $137.2.
"The market got a stronger session in the
afternoon because of gains in European stock markets," said
senior analyst Somchai Anektaveepho of Bangkok broker Finansia
Syrus Securities.
"Investors are waiting for U.S. nonfarm payroll data, but
there seems to be not a major concern."
The Philippines, which closed flat, saw a net foreign
inflow of $13.8 million, extending its weekly total to $81.7
million, while Indonesia, which ended a tad weaker on
profit-taking, saw weekly net foreign buying of $61.7 million,
though on Friday there was an outflow of less than $1 million.
Singapore, which was down early in the day due to
profit taking, in the end gained 0.4 percent to reach its
highest close since Nov. 17. Friday's volume slumped to almost
half of the its 30-day average.
"Overall, sentiment is essentially still cautious," said
Song Seng Wun, a Singapore-based regional economist at CIMB-GK
Research. "Short-term sentiment drives the markets, but
investors are still looking for European economy as they are
still uncertain about the recovery."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.6 percent at 1012 GMT.
Malaysia's Petronas Gas Bhd and Petronas Dagangan
jumped 5.1 percent and 4.1 percent respectively, a day
after their parent company and state oil firm Petronas posted a
54 percent increase in second-quarter profit helped by better
crude oil prices and a stronger dollar.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and
Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn in Bangkok; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2773.36 2761.88 +0.42
Kuala Lumpur 1489.02 1485.26 +0.25
Bangkok 1029.37 1019.15 +1.00
Jakarta 3779.84 3781.10 -0.03
Manila 4290.92 4290.59 +0.01
Hanoi 383.88 380.10 +0.99
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2773.36 3190.04 -13.06
Kuala Lumpur 1489.02 1518.91 -1.97
Bangkok 1029.37 1032.76 -0.33
Jakarta 3779.84 3703.51 +2.06
Manila 4290.92 4201.14 +2.14
Hanoi 383.88 484.66 -20.79
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 192,608,800 373,063,163
Kuala Lumpur 107,567,600 105,314,630
Bangkok 3,662,078 3,055,501
Jakarta 2,196,195,000 3,096,325,900
Manila 743,885 358,100
Hanoi 25,131 30,889