* Indonesia, Malaysia see foreign outflows
* Singapore bucks the trend
* Others down on profit taking
By Shihar Aneez
Jan 24 Most Southeast Asian stock markets
slid on Wednesday as foreigner investors took profits after last
week's rally, but Singapore rose to a three-month high on
earning hopes.
Regional analysts said investors were still awaiting
developments on the European debt crisis after governments and
private bond holders failing to come to an agreement on a
restructuring of Greece's debt on Tuesday.
Indonesia lost 0.8 percent, the Philippines
fell 0.9 percent, Thailand closed 0.7 percent weaker,
and Malaysia slid 0.2 percent.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty about the Greece debt
(restructuring) talks. There is no progress yet," said Teerada
Charnyingyong, a strategist with broker Phillip Securities in
Bangkok.
Jakarta saw foreign outflows of $34.9 million and Kuala
Lumpur saw 5.8 billion net foreign selling.
Markets rose last week due to improved sentiment following
solid euro zone sovereign debt sales and positive earnings from
U.S. banks that seemed to confirm the U.S. economy was back on a
recovery track.
Jakarta and Manila fell due to profit taking on Wednesday
led by banks and communication shares respectively, while
Bangkok eased on a technical correction after the index neared
overbought levels, and as the Bank of Thailand cut the interest
rate by 25 basis points as expected.
Singapore, bucking the trend, jumped 1.5 percent to
its highest since Oct. 28 as it resumed trading after a long
weekend, with upbeat earnings from technology bellwether Apple
boosting sentiment.
"Apple's earnings has a positive impact on markets today.
It's good news as demand for technology products still seem
strong, indicating consumer demand is still firm," said Carey
Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment Research.
Shares in Singapore rig builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd
ended 3.6 percent firmer after an industry publication
quoting Goldman Sachs and Nomura said the rig builder had won an
order for a drillship from a Brazilian firm.
Shares of Singapore-listed Chinese firm Ying Li
International Real Estate Ltd surged 11.9 percent
after a brokerage stoked expectations that China may relax some
property curbs, helping in a re-rating of the stock, traders
said.
Singapore is the region's top performer so far this year
with a 9.3 percent gain followed by the Philippines.
In Jakarta, analysts were bullish on the outlook of the
bourse after the last week's credit upgrade to investment
status.
"Consumer goods, property and infrastructure will be
favorite sectors because of double investment grade," Teddy
Dwitama, an analyst at Jakarta-based OSK Nusadana Research said.
"It (investment grade) will push FDI and have trickle down
effect to infrastructure and property demand. As for consumer
goods, we have increasing domestic demand due to domestic
growth."
Trade in Indonesian shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker
Tbk was suspended on Wednesday in Jakarta
and Singapore, pending an announcement on its debt.
Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl said on Wednesday it was
interested in buying a stake in a cement maker in Vietnam and
expected to spend less than 10 billion baht ($315 million) on
the acquisition.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was up 0.6 percent at 0959 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and
Singapore bureau; Editing by Kim Coghill)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2891.64 2849.38 +1.48
Kuala Lumpur 1519.76 1522.66 -0.19
Bangkok 1056.01 1063.08 -0.67
Jakarta 3963.61 3994.58 -0.78
Manila 4670.49 4714.35 -0.93
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2891.64 2646.35 +9.27
Kuala Lumpur 1519.76 1530.73 -0.72
Bangkok 1056.01 1025.32 +2.99
Jakarta 3963.61 3821.99 +3.71
Manila 4670.49 4371.96 +6.83
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 399,962,300 247,219,283
Kuala Lumpur 106,799,100 90,005,300
Bangkok 4,714,478 3,271,298
Jakarta 2,652,907,500 3,482,643,650
Manila 56,859 137,509