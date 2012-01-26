* Bangkok surges over 1 pct on optimism over Fed decision
* Indonesia, Malaysia recover from early losses, but see
outflows
* Earnings awaited
By Shihar Aneez
Jan 26 Most Southeast Asian stock markets
gained on Thursday, with Thailand nearing a five-month high
after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates
low for a much longer-than-expected period, ensuring there will
be ample liquidity to help spur growth.
The Fed said on Wednesday it would keep interest rates near
zero through at least 2014, which was longer than many investors
had anticipated.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said at a news conference the
central bank also was ready to offer the economy additional
stimulus.
"The Fed's decision boosted the demand for risky assets,"
said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of sales at Bangkok-based
Thanachart Securities.
Thailand's benchmark index surged 1.2 percent to hit
a near five-month high, led by energy shares, while Indonesia
gained 0.5 percent and Malaysia added 0.3
percent.
Despite the gains, Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur saw foreign
selling of $3.1 9 million and $3.3 million, respectively.
Singapore edged up 0.1 percent, but the Philippines
fell for a third straight session on profit taking,
shedding 1.3 percent.
Regional economists said investors were looking for clues
from December quarter company earnings, while eagerly waiting to
see signs of recovery in the United States and Europe.
"Investors still have guarded optimism and better results
will improve it," said Song Seng Wun, a Singapore-based
regional economist at CIMB-GK Research.
"We are not going to see any nasty surprises from either the
U.S. or Europe. So investor focus is now on earnings."
After the market closed, Keppel Corp Ltd, the
world's largest rig-builder, reported an 11 percent rise in
quarterly net profit and issued an upbeat outlook.
Singapore's stock index was weighed down by profit taking in
early activity after nearing the key resistance level of 2,900,
traders said, but late buying helped it to end at 2,894.43.
Shares of Singapore-listed technology firm China Auto Corp
Ltd leapt over 50 percent after it said its associate
had reached a deal to sell some assets to a unit of shipping
firm Neptune Orient Lines (NOL).
In Bangkok, top listed oil firm PTT and PTT
Exploration and Production gained over 1.7 percent
each.
PTT Global Chemical Pcl, Thailand's largest
petrochemical maker, gained 2 percent after it said that it was
keen to invest in China and Indonesia to expand its
productionfast-growing countries.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was up 0.3 percent at 1017 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and
Singapore bureau; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2894.43 2891.64 +0.10
Kuala Lumpur 1523.86 1519.76 +0.27
Bangkok 1068.54 1056.01 +1.19
Jakarta 3983.43 3963.61 +0.50
Manila 4611.68 4670.49 -1.26
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2894.43 2646.35 +9.37
Kuala Lumpur 1523.86 1530.73 -0.45
Bangkok 1068.54 1025.32 +4.12
Jakarta 3983.49 3821.99 +4.22
Manila 4611.68 4371.96 +5.48
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 437,859,200 252,401,897
Kuala Lumpur 107,531,300 91,250,313
Bangkok 3,304,104 3,271,610
Jakarta 3,282,969,500 3,447,033,300
Manila 160,767 130,742