By Viparat Jantraprap

Jan 31 Most Southeast Asian stock markets squeezed out small gains on Tuesday as investors selectively sought blue-chip firms in a reporting season, while concerns about Europe's sovereign debt problems remained in overriding focus.

"The Fed's view on low rates has helped attract funds to riskier assets," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of investment advisory services at broker Thanachart Securities in Bangkok. "For market outlook, it very much still depends on the external environment, particularly the Europe debt issue."

The region racked up strong gains in January as investors eyed riskier assets, including those from emerging Asian markets, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said last week it was likely to keep interest rates near zero at least until late 2014.

Yet the market rally might be short lived as Europe is still taking only incremental steps toward finding a solution, brokers in the region say.

In a choppy session, Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.64 percent to log a gain of 9.7 percent in January, its best monthly performance in more than two years and the second best in Southeast Asia after Vietnam gained 10.4 percent on the month.

Singapore was Southeast Asia's second-worst performer in 2011, after Vietnam, the worst.

Malaysia's benchmark index edged up 0.5 percent on Tuesday ahead of a market holiday on Wednesday.

Indonesia's benchmark index was up 0.7 percent, Philippines stocks were up 0.8 percent while the Thai SET index edged up 0.55 percent by 0922 GMT.

Asian shares and the euro rose on Tuesday after Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos raised hopes that a deal would be reached this week to avoid a potentially chaotic debt default, but worries over Portugal's refinancing ability capped gains.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.3 percent by 0922 GMT. The index was up 10 percent on the month, in its first gain in three months.

In Singapore, banks gained, led by a climb of 1 percent in shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd, the city state's biggest banker, after central bank data showed total bank lending in Singapore rose 1.1 percent in December from November.

Singapore banks were attractively valued compared to others in the region, said analyst Andrew Chow at Singapore's UOB Kay Hian.

In Bangkok, top oil and gas explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl climbed as much as 1.4 percent to a one- week high after it reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results, boosted by high product prices. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2906.69 2888.29 +0.64 Kuala Lumpur 1521.29 1513.55 +0.51 Bangkok 1081.11 1074.71 +0.60 (by 0915 GMT) Jakarta 3941.69 3915.16 +0.68 Manila 4682.44 4644.49 +0.82 Ho Chi Minh 387.97 384.94 +0.79 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2906.69 2646.35 +9.84 Kuala Lumpur 1521.29 1530.73 -0.62 Bangkok 1081.11 1025.32 +5.44 (by 0915 GMT) Jakarta 3941.69 3821.99 +3.13 Manila 4682.44 4371.96 +7.10 Ho Chi Minh 387.97 351.55 +10.36 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 493,067,600 266,741,730 Kuala Lumpur 191,854,300 94,877,847 Bangkok 3,701,139 3,295,624 (by 0915 GMT) Jakarta 3,419,021,500 3,358,262,150 Manila 160,284 129,555 Ho Chi Minh 39,042 40,985