* Upbeat manufacturing data cheers region
* ASEAN banks, other big caps popular
* Philippine index at an all-time high
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Feb 2 Southeast Asian stock
markets joined others in rising on Thursday following upbeat
manufacturing data from some nations that boosted hopes for
global economic growth and spurred demand for regional big caps
such as banks.
Optimism about global recovery appeared to ease nagging
concerns about the euro zone debt crisis, sending sharemarkets
to fresh peaks. The Philippine index hit an all-time
high, while benchmarks for Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
reached their highest points in nearly six months.
Jakarta's Composite Index ended up 1.3 percent on
Thursday, moving close to around the six-month highs that it
reached early last week.
"The European liquidity risks have been lowered along with
global growth firming up. These serve to boost investors'
confidence," said CIMB regional strategist Chang Chiou Yi.
"In February and March, there's still euro debt repayments
to be concerned with. So markets could remain choppy and see
some profit-taking following the strong rebound we have seen
thus far," she said.
The Philippine main index climbed 2.3 percent, its biggest
daily gain in almost four months, led by a 2.7 percent gain in
the second-biggest lender Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co
.
Foreign funds pumped in $250 million of net money into
Philippine stocks in January, according to Thomson Reuters data.
They are expected to be net buyers in February too, traders
said.
MSCI's index of Southeast Asia was up 1.34
percent by 0903 GMT in line with a 1.5 percent rise of MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
.
ASEAN BANKS AMONG ACTIVE STOCKS
Banking shares were among the most actively traded on
Thursday, catching up with recent gains in consumer stocks
thanks to optimism that Southeast Asia will keep growing more
quickly than others regions.
In Bangkok, banks gained 2 percent, outperforming
the benchmark SET index which was up 0.8 percent by 0909 GMT.
Optimism about demand for loans for post-flood rebuilding
activities and efforts of Thai banks to offset a likely increase
in levies on deposits lured buyers, brokers said.
Late last month, Thai banks reported lower-than-expected
fourth-quarter results partly due to flood-related costs.
Late profit-taking wiped out gains at Singapore's three big
banks, all of which were up more than 1 percent early in the
day. DBS Group Holdings Ltd ended down 1.3 percent,
United Overseas Bank Ltd eased 0.3 percent and OCBC
fell 0.7 percent.
Singapore banks have gained more than most regional banks
this year. DBS, which will report fourth quarter results next
week, has gained 16 percent in 2012.
The stock's resurgence "may be tempered by what looks like a
weak fourth quarter estimated result," broker Citi said in a
research note dated Feb. 2
"Recent positive macro data remains supportive of valuations
barring any 'risk-off' event in Europe, but with expectations of
a slow start to 2012 GDP, it may not be smooth sailing."
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2901.04 2904.76 -0.13
Kuala Lumpur 1537.09 1521.29 +1.04
Bangkok 1095.90 1086.36 +0.79
by 0915 GMT
Jakarta 4016.90 3964.97 +1.31
Manila 4822.08 4715.64 +2.26
Ho Chi Minh 401.61 390.67 +2.80
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2901.04 2646.35 +9.62
Kuala Lumpur 1537.09 1530.73 +0.42
Bangkok 1095.90 1025.32 +6.88
by 0915 GMT
Jakarta 4016.90 3821.99 +5.10
Manila 4822.08 4371.96 +10.30
Ho Chi Minh 401.61 351.55 +14.24
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 490,966,200 279,273,827
Kuala Lumpur 210,179,300 98,851,223
Bangkok 3,795,619 3,309,891
Jakarta 4,687,655,500 3,360,277,483
Manila 157,281 130,022
Ho Chi Minh 43,990 41,182