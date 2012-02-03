* Consumer shares rise, econ data cheers
* Profit taking pulls Manila off record high
By Viparat Jantraprap
Feb 3 Southeast Asian stock markets ended
mostly higher on Friday, boosted by consumer stocks as signs of
an improving economy of major countries lifted appetite for risk
assets.
Fears of a global economic slowdown eased after data this
week showed U.S. factory activity expanded at its strongest pace
in seven months in January and Germany's manufacturing sector
grew for the first time in four months.
Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.58
percent, Malaysia's main index was 0.11 percent higher,
Thai SET index was up 0.67 percent, while Jakarta's
Composite Index was nearly unchanged.
Stock investors in Asia however, remain cautious ahead of
U.S. employment data, that could provide fresh clues on the
state of the world's largest economy.
U.S. companies are expected to have added 150,000 jobs in
January, compared with an increase of 200,000 the month before.
New claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, already
pointing to a better job market in the world's top economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged down 0.06 percent at 0916 GMT.
Malaysia's stock market is shut on Monday and Tuesday for a
slew of religious festivals and will reopen on Wednesday.
The Philippines erased early gains to end down 1.3
percent, posting weekly gain of 1.68 percent, trailing a 7.7
percent weekly climb in Vietnam. Vietnam ended flat on
Friday. Most others eked out smaller gains on the week.
Market players took profits from a recent rally in
Philippine stocks, said Manila-based equity fund manager Ron
Acuba of BPI Asset Management.
"We're slightly above the region average in terms of
valuations, so we probably could expect some consolidation in
the market before it actually moves up. We can continue growing
if earnings for the first quarter is justified," he said.
"The market is really liquid. A lot of funds are heavy on
cash, not really fully invested. With the yields on bonds at the
low, they're going to look for higher yielding assets."
SELECTIVE BUYING
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, the Philippines is
trading at 14.6 times this year's projected earnings, with
Singapore at 13.2 times, Indonesia 12.8, Malaysia 12.2, Thailand
10.3, Vietnam 9.6 and the whole of Asia at 8.9.
In many markets, funds started the year showing good buying
interest, taking the view that Southeast Asia will keep growing
more quickly than others in the region.
In the Philippines, lower interest rates boosted property
shares this week, with Robinsons Land Corp rising 7.7
percent despite profit taking on Friday paring some of the gain.
Singapore's gaming group Genting Singapore Pcl
rose 1.3 percent spurred by expectations it could report strong
quarterly earnings. Thai coal miner Banpu Pcl rose 2
percent on the good outlook of demand for coal this year.
Indonesia's PT Astra International Tbk, a leading
motorcycle dealer and a proxy of Indonesia's consumer sector,
rose 0.9 percent, and Malaysia's financial firm CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd climbed 1 percent.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2917.95 2901.04 +0.58
Kuala Lumpur 1538.77 1537.09 +0.11
Bangkok 1098.95 1091.67 +0.67
Jakarta 4015.95 4016.90 -0.02
Manila 4758.57 4822.08 -1.32
Ho Chi Minh 401.74 401.61 +0.03
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2917.95 2646.35 +10.26
Kuala Lumpur 1538.77 1530.73 +0.53
Bangkok 1098.66 1025.32 +7.18
Jakarta 4015.95 3821.99 +5.07
Manila 4758.57 4371.96 +8.84
Ho Chi Minh 401.74 351.55 +14.28
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 485,211,600 288,758,953
Kuala Lumpur 156,296,700 103,306,267
Bangkok 3,605,344 3,332,741
Jakarta 4,230,044,500 3,374,407,717
Manila 205,108 111,191
Ho Chi Minh 68,550 40,710