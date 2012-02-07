* Rallying Philippine retreat; Indonesia at week low

* Profit taking hits banking, consumer shares

* Commodities-related shares lift S'pore, Thailand

By Viparat Jantraprap

Feb 7 Stocks in the Philippines and Indonesia fell while Singapore and Thai shares posted limited gains on Tuesday amid mild selling pressure as caution about the euro zone crisis set in due to dragged-out Greek debt-restructuring talks.

Greek resistance to the strict conditions attached to a bailout fund sapped recent momentum across Asia that has been spurred by hopes the global economy is improving.

The Philippines index ended down 1.25 percent at its day's low on late selling, with investors cashing in on recent gains in financials such as Bank of the Philippine Islands after the previous day's surge that sent Manila to record high.

Jakarta's Composite Index (JCI) ended down 0.5 percent, falling at one point to its lowest in one week.

Traders attributed selling in Indonesian shares this week mainly to profit-taking. Indonesia, Southeast Asia's second-best performer in 2011, has gained 3.5 percent this year. The only regional market to have a smaller gain in 2012 is Malaysia, which has risen 0.5 percent.

Maxi Liesyaputra, equity analyst at BNI Sekuritas in Jakarta , said the JCI would be volatile in a range of 3,940 and 4,000 level in the near term. It closed at 3,955.45 on Tuesday.

In a choppy session, Singapore's Straits Times Index edged up 0.6 percent, Vietman's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index gained 0.34 percent and Thai SET index moved up 0.57 percent by 0905 GMT.

Malaysia's stock market was shut on Tuesday for religious festivals and will reopen on Wednesday.

In Bangkok, early losses were pared as investors selectively bought shares in a reporting season which runs to the end of the month.

"Foreign flow is pretty good today ... We continue to see them coming to the market," said Andrew Yates, head of international equity sales at broker Asia Plus Securities in Bangkok.

"We know about Greece for the past year, so it's nothing new. I don't think it will have as much an impact as you would have thought," he said.

By 0905 GMT, the MSCI index for Southeast Asia , made up of selected stocks, was trading up 0.26 percent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.12 percent higher.

In Manila, Bank of the Philippine Islands, the biggest bank by market capitalisation, dropped 3.4 percent, and number two Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co lost 1.3 percent.

Consumer stocks led losers in Jakarta, with PT Astra International Tbk, the leading motorcycle dealer and a proxy for Indonesia's consumer sector, fell 1.75 percent. It hit a record high last month.

Strong oil market bolstered positive sentiment toward the sector, with Brent futures held steady near $116 on Tuesday.

Singapore-listed Noble Group Ltd, one of Asia's largest commodities suppliers, rose 2.1 percent and Thai petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl climbed 3.4 percent.

(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2957.78 2940.10 +0.60 Bangkok 1100.20 1094.01 +0.57 at 0905 GMT Jakarta 3955.45 3974.79 -0.49 Manila 4755.98 4816.33 -1.25 Ho Chi Minh 401.08 399.73 +0.34 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2957.78 2646.35 +11.77 Bangkok 1100.20 1025.32 +7.30 at 0905 GMT Jakarta 3955.45 3821.99 +3.49 Manila 4755.98 4371.96 +8.78 Ho Chi Minh 401.08 351.55 +14.09 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 352,394,000 309,418,510 Bangkok 2,972,631 3,394,601 at 0905 GMT Jakarta 3,803,570,500 3,361,044,350 Manila 87,348 114,253 Ho Chi Minh 37,021 40,566