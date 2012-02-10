* Banks drag Indonesia down after rate cut
* Property, commodities weigh on Singapore
* Indonesia fares worst on the week
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Feb 10 Southeast Asian stock
indexes were mostly weaker on Friday as investors, awaiting a
rescue package for Greece, trimmed positions in risky assets.
Jakarta's Composite Index shed 1.67 percent, falling
at one point to the lowest since Jan. 16. One factor dragging it
down was banks, hit by Bank Indonesia's unexpected decision on
Thursday to cut the benchmark interest rates.
Some analysts said the rate cut dampened margin outlooks of
banks and broad sentiment of the sector. Still, there was some
optimism about the selling of bank shares did not signal the end
of a bull market.
Expectations of good earnings results by Indonesian firms
before the end of the month should lend support to the market,
analyst Teddy Dwitama at OSK Nusadana Research said.
He noted that the financial sector was "hit hard" by the BI
rate cut.
Shares of the biggest bank by market value, PT Bank Central
Asia Tbk, dropped 4.4 percent and the third biggest PT
Bank Mandiri Tbk lost 2.4 percent, both hitting
four-month lows at one point.
Indonesia lost 2.6 percent on the week, the worst performer
in emerging Asia. Jakarta posted a net $195 million of foreign
selling in four consecutive sessions to Thursday, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
U.S.-listed Market Vectors Indonesia ETF, managed by Van Eck
Global, fell 2.2 percent on the week to Thursday. It is
the most liquid Indonesian ETF and seen as a barometer for
foreign investors' interest in Indonesian equities.
PROFIT TAKING ELSEWHERE
Jittery investors cashed in recent gainers across the region
such as commodities-related shares and Singapore property amid
weakness in Asia. This reflected concerns about Greece's
commitment to debt restructuring, even after it seemed to strike
a long-awaited deal on fiscal reforms to secure crucial funding.
Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.7
percent, Malaysia's index eased 0.23 percent, Vietnam's
index fell 1.6 percent and Thai benchmark SET index
ended down 0.38 percent.
The Philippines' index bucked the trend and closed up
0.29 percent, as selective buying lifted banking shares. BDO
Unibank Inc, the most actively traded stock, climbed
1.9 percent.
In Singapore, property developer CapitaLand Ltd
and commodities firm Olam International pulled back
after recent gains. CapitaLand fell 3.1 percent while Olam was
down 2.9 percent.
Among weak spots, palm plantation firm Sime Darby Bhd
edged down 0.3 percent and Thai petrochemical firm PTT
Global Chemical Pcl fell 1.4 percent. They had
rallied early this week.
By 0936 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan was trading down 1.51 percent
while the MSCI index for Southeast Asia, made up
of selected stocks, was trading down 1.33 percent.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and
Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2960.00 2981.17 -0.71
Kuala Lumpur 1561.66 1565.32 -0.23
Bangkok 1112.91 1117.17 -0.38
Jakarta 3912.39 3978.99 -1.67
Manila 4783.52 4769.62 +0.29
Ho Chi Minh 405.02 411.39 -1.55
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2960.00 2646.35 +11.85
Kuala Lumpur 1561.66 1530.73 +2.02
Bangkok 1112.91 1025.32 +8.54
Jakarta 3912.39 3821.99 +2.37
Manila 4783.52 4371.96 +9.41
Ho Chi Minh 405.02 351.55 +15.21