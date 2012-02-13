* Thai banks up after deposit levy news
* Region bluechips up despite weak results
By Viparat Jantraprap
Feb 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets
posted limited gains on Monday following the passage of Greece's
austerity bill and amid selective buying of dividend yielding
shares and stocks that have strong earnings prospects.
Market players picked bluechips such as Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd, Indonesia's PT Astra
International Tbk and Philippine Long Distance
Telephone Co, among last week's beaten-down stocks.
Greece approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill to help
secure a second bailout, even as riots in central Athens and
violence across the country raised doubts about implementation
of the approved spending cuts.
Investors appeared reluctant to buy riskier assets, awaiting
further steps needed before the shadow of a debt default can be
lifted. Regional indexes were largely capped in range, with
turnover for most markets falling short of a 30-day average.
Some brokers said markets remained hopeful the Greece deal
could be wrapped up successfully.
"Overall, markets reacted positively to the Greek parliament
approval and hopes remained that the deal could be wrapped,"
said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of investment advisory services
at broker Thanachart Securities in Bangkok.
Singapore's Straits Times Index edged up 0.6
percent, Malaysia's main index inched up 0.07 percent,
the Thai SET index was 0.4 percent higher and Jakarta's
Composite Index rose 1.3 percent.
The Philippine index was up 0.4 percent. Bucking the
trend, Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index dropped
2.3 percent amid profit taking.
Most bluechips in the region were attractive despite
relatively weak results.
Singapore Telecommunications gained 1.95 percent after it
comforted investors by reiterating a forecast for low
single-digit full-year revenue growth in Singapore and stable
dividends from its associate firms.
Thai Oil Pcl, Thailand's largest oil refiner,
gained as much as 1.75 percent to a six-month high after it
reported a 48 percent fall in quarterly net profit that was
better than expected and announced a dividend of 2 baht.
Philippine Long Distance was up 0.9 percent and Indonesia's
PT Astra International Tbk, Indonesia's leading
motorcycle dealer, rose 3 percent, after falling nearly 10
percent in the past five sessions.
Among bright spots, Thai banks rose more than 1
percent to a five-month high after the government said
commercial banks will have to pay a levy of 0.47 percent on
deposits, up from 0.4 percent currently, to help fund the
servicing of certain government debt.
By 0950 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan was trading up 0.89 percent while
the MSCI index for Southeast Asia, made up of
selected stocks, was trading up 0.94 percent.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Matt Driskill)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2976.34 2960.00 +0.55
Kuala Lumpur 1562.82 1561.66 +0.07
Bangkok 1117.40 1112.91 +0.40
Jakarta 3961.90 3912.39 +1.27
Manila 4802.03 4783.52 +0.39
Ho Chi Minh 395.54 405.02 -2.34
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2976.34 2646.35 +12.47
Kuala Lumpur 1562.82 1530.73 +2.10
Bangkok 1117.40 1025.32 +8.98
Jakarta 3961.90 3821.99 +3.66
Manila 4802.03 4371.96 +9.84
Ho Chi Minh 395.54 351.55 +12.51
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 317,605,300 359,721,033
Kuala Lumpur 115,156,300 116,542,347
Bangkok 4,196,026 3,657,582
Jakarta 2,601,058,500 3,550,545,967
Manila 72,511 120,985
Ho Chi Minh 34,550 40,762