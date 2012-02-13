* Thai banks up after deposit levy news

* Region bluechips up despite weak results

By Viparat Jantraprap

Feb 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets posted limited gains on Monday following the passage of Greece's austerity bill and amid selective buying of dividend yielding shares and stocks that have strong earnings prospects.

Market players picked bluechips such as Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Indonesia's PT Astra International Tbk and Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, among last week's beaten-down stocks.

Greece approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill to help secure a second bailout, even as riots in central Athens and violence across the country raised doubts about implementation of the approved spending cuts.

Investors appeared reluctant to buy riskier assets, awaiting further steps needed before the shadow of a debt default can be lifted. Regional indexes were largely capped in range, with turnover for most markets falling short of a 30-day average.

Some brokers said markets remained hopeful the Greece deal could be wrapped up successfully.

"Overall, markets reacted positively to the Greek parliament approval and hopes remained that the deal could be wrapped," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of investment advisory services at broker Thanachart Securities in Bangkok.

Singapore's Straits Times Index edged up 0.6 percent, Malaysia's main index inched up 0.07 percent, the Thai SET index was 0.4 percent higher and Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.3 percent.

The Philippine index was up 0.4 percent. Bucking the trend, Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index dropped 2.3 percent amid profit taking.

Most bluechips in the region were attractive despite relatively weak results.

Singapore Telecommunications gained 1.95 percent after it comforted investors by reiterating a forecast for low single-digit full-year revenue growth in Singapore and stable dividends from its associate firms.

Thai Oil Pcl, Thailand's largest oil refiner, gained as much as 1.75 percent to a six-month high after it reported a 48 percent fall in quarterly net profit that was better than expected and announced a dividend of 2 baht.

Philippine Long Distance was up 0.9 percent and Indonesia's PT Astra International Tbk, Indonesia's leading motorcycle dealer, rose 3 percent, after falling nearly 10 percent in the past five sessions.

Among bright spots, Thai banks rose more than 1 percent to a five-month high after the government said commercial banks will have to pay a levy of 0.47 percent on deposits, up from 0.4 percent currently, to help fund the servicing of certain government debt.

By 0950 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading up 0.89 percent while the MSCI index for Southeast Asia, made up of selected stocks, was trading up 0.94 percent.

Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2976.34 2960.00 +0.55 Kuala Lumpur 1562.82 1561.66 +0.07 Bangkok 1117.40 1112.91 +0.40 Jakarta 3961.90 3912.39 +1.27 Manila 4802.03 4783.52 +0.39 Ho Chi Minh 395.54 405.02 -2.34 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2976.34 2646.35 +12.47 Kuala Lumpur 1562.82 1530.73 +2.10 Bangkok 1117.40 1025.32 +8.98 Jakarta 3961.90 3821.99 +3.66 Manila 4802.03 4371.96 +9.84 Ho Chi Minh 395.54 351.55 +12.51 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 317,605,300 359,721,033 Kuala Lumpur 115,156,300 116,542,347 Bangkok 4,196,026 3,657,582 Jakarta 2,601,058,500 3,550,545,967 Manila 72,511 120,985 Ho Chi Minh 34,550 40,762