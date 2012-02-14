* Moody's warning on Europe rating, Greece deal weigh

* Region blue chips face profit taking

By Viparat Jantraprap

Feb 14 Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia inched up while Indonesian and Philippine shares retreated on Tuesday as market players took profits amid concerns about the sovereign debt crisis in Europe.

Investors in the region were cautious after Moody's warned it could downgrade top-rated sovereigns including Britain, reminding investors that Europe is still deeply mired in a debt crisis despite Athens' steps to avoid a disorderly default.

Blue chips that had led recent gains across the region such as Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Thai Oil Pcl and Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co were among the stocks that fell on Tuesday.

In a choppy session, Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.37 percent and Malaysia's main index was 0.21 percent higher. Vietnam gained 1.19 percent, recouping some of the 3.9 percent losses of past two sessions.

Thai SET index finished down 0.98 percent. It fell as much as 1.3 percent at one point after a news report of bomb explosions in central Bangkok.

"I think the market was a little bit weaker after the news report," said Teerada Charnyingyong, senior strategist at broker Phillip Securities.

"But in fact, the selling was still about weak news flows from Europe," she said.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading down 0.54 percent by 0935 GMT while MSCI index for Southeast Asia, made up of selected stocks, was down 0.61 percent.

Some brokers in the region said they remained cautious.

"We are asking clients to remain prudent," Boris Collardi, CEO of Julius Baer, said at a media briefing in Singapore.

"I think we are in for a very volatile year. One of the keys to unlocking this year's market scenario would be right now, in the short term, what's going to happen with Greece. We've seen further downgrades of European countries. The European scenario still needs to unfold fully."

Shares in Singapore Telecommunications Ltd fell 0.96 percent, Thai Oil plunged 3.1 percent and Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co were down 0.5 percent. (Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2987.41 2976.34 +0.37 Kuala Lumpur 1566.05 1562.82 +0.21 Bangkok 1106.41 1117.40 -0.98 Jakarta 3952.82 3961.90 -0.23 Manila 4775.93 4802.03 -0.54 Ho Chi Minh 400.26 395.54 +1.19 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2987.41 2646.35 +12.89 Kuala Lumpur 1566.05 1530.73 +2.31 Bangkok 1106.41 1025.32 +7.91 Jakarta 3952.82 3821.99 +3.42 Manila 4775.93 4371.96 +9.24 Ho Chi Minh 400.26 351.55 +13.86