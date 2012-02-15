* Singapore up 0.8 pct to a 6-month high
* China c.bank comments on Europe help some markets
* Indonesia underperforms as investors shun 2011 winners
By Vikram Subhedar
Feb 15 Stocks in Singapore and Thailand
joined those in East Asian markets in rising on Wednesday in the
belief central banks will boost economies through cash
injections, though other Southeast Asian bourses slipped.
Indonesia was an underperformer, ending flat on the day, as
funds balanced portfolios and rotated out of over-owned
positions in favour of some of last year's laggards.
Large-caps such as chemicals major Indorama Ventures
, which rose 7.2 percent, and mobile operator Advanced
Info, up 3 percent, led the move higher in Thailand
which was the top performer in the region.
Bangkok's SETI rose 1.8 percent. Singapore's Straits
Times Index closed up 0.8 percent at a six-month high.
Singapore is the best performing market this year among members
of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Comments from People's Bank of China Zhou Xiaochuan that
Beijing remains confident in the euro and in the ability of euro
zone members to solve their debt problems lifted many Asian
markets on Wednesday.
"The question on everyone's mind now is 'Should I chase the
rally?'," said Kenneth Ng, Singapore research head at CIMB, who
attributes the current rally to cash injections by global
central banks.
"Our bearish view on an eventual major market sell-down has
not changed but we do realise that another dose of QE has again
postponed the day of final reckoning," said Ng in a note that
raised Singapore stocks to a "trading buy" from "underweight".
Investors in Singapore piled into shares of companies that
were reporting strong earnings such as offshore vessel builder
STX OSV Holdings Ltd. It soared 12 percent to a
record high after reporting its fourth quarter net profit
doubled.
Stocks in Indonesia were on the backfoot, however, with the
benchmark stock index flat on the day as investors
continue to rotate out of some of 2011's winners.
On the year, Indonesian stocks are up just 3.4 percent
compared with a 14.1 percent rally for the MSCI Asia-Pacific
ex-Japan index.
According to analysts at Morgan Stanley, a key concern among
investors was that Indonesia had become highly owned after last
year's stark outperformance and hence a crowded trade.
Automotive equipment-maker Astra International,
which surged more than 35 percent last year, fell 1 percent on
Wednesday and dipped into negative territory on the year.
Broker Credit Suisse maintained its "underperform" rating on
the stock earlier this week largely on valuations.
Elsewhere in the region, stocks in the Philippines,
another of last year's outperformers, fell 0.1 percent.
Malaysian stocks, considered the most defensive
among regional markets due to its reliance on the domestic
consumption and low foreign ownership, fell 0.3 percent
extending their underperformance this year.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3011.68 2987.41 +0.81
Kuala Lumpur 1561.30 1566.05 -0.30
Bangkok 1126.48 1106.41 +1.81
Jakarta 3953.05 3952.82 +0.01
Manila 4772.47 4775.93 -0.07
Ho Chi Minh 397.41 400.26 -0.71
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3011.68 2646.35 +13.81
Kuala Lumpur 1561.30 1530.73 +2.00
Bangkok 1126.48 1025.32 +9.87
Jakarta 3953.05 3821.99 +3.43
Manila 4772.47 4371.96 +9.16
Ho Chi Minh 397.41 351.55 +13.05
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)