* Singapore down 1.1 percent, off 6-month high
* Commodity-related stocks lead losses, Noble down 4.3 pct
* Thailand, Indonesia down 0.6 percent
By Vikram Subhedar
Feb 16 Singapore stocks retreated from a
six-month high on Thursday while Indonesia slipped into negative
territory for the month as Southeast Asia followed larger
regional markets lower amid doubts about a further bailout for
Greece.
Broad-based profit-taking was seen across most markets,
particularly in resources and materials stocks that have been
significant outperformers this year.
Singapore-listed commodities trading house Noble Group
fell 4.3 percent after it hit a three-month high the
previous session.
Noble and oil-rig builder Keppel Corp, which fell
2.7 percent, were the biggest drags on Singapore's Straits Times
Index which closed down 1.1 percent, the
worst-performing benchmark in Southeast Asia.
Asian markets were weak after euro zone ministers failed to
resolve issues surrounding a second aid package for Greece and
delayed a decision on the matter until next Monday at the
earliest.
Indonesian stocks fell 0.6 percent while Thailand's
SETI also dropped 0.6 percent, with heavyweighted banks
the biggest drags in Bangkok.
Thai stocks have benefitted this year from investors
switching out of other markets, particularly Indonesia, but some
analysts worry that a short-term pullback may be in order.
"Driven by foreign inflows, the SET index is only about 20
points below its recent peak in August last year, which was then
the highest since July 1996," said Kasem Prunratanamala, analyst
at CIMB Research.
The Thai market's price-to-earnings multiple has gone up
from 10.5 times to 11.5 times over the past couple of months,
said Prunratanamala, who recommends investors lock in profits
here and buy back when the benchmark dips below 1,000 again.
Indonesia maintained its underperformance this year with
Thursday's drop bringing its year-to-date returns to just 2.8
percent. By contrast, the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index
is up 12.2 percent.
Auto assembler Astra International, which surged
more than 35 percent last year, fell 2 percent and deeper into
negative territory on the year.
Broker Credit Suisse maintained its "underperform" rating on
the stock earlier this week largely on valuations.
Consumption-related large caps such as Unilever Indonesia
and Gudang Garam fell over 2 percent.
Elsewhere in the region, Malaysia's stock market,
considered the most defensive in the region due to low foreign
ownership and reliance on domestic consumption, fell 0.7
percent. The Philippines fell 0.1 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2977.20 3011.68 -1.14
Kuala Lumpur 1550.49 1561.30 -0.69
Bangkok 1120.25 1126.48 -0.55
Jakarta 3927.61 3953.05 -0.64
Manila 4766.57 4772.47 -0.12
Ho Chi Minh 396.51 397.41 -0.23
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2977.20 2646.35 +12.50
Kuala Lumpur 1550.49 1530.73 +1.29
Bangkok 1120.25 1025.32 +9.26
Jakarta 3927.61 3821.99 +2.76
Manila 4766.47 4371.96 +9.03
Ho Chi Minh 396.51 351.55 +12.79
(Editing by Nick Macfie)