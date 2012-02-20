* Commodities lead gains in region
* S'pore property shares up on China
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Feb 20 Philippine shares climbed
1.3 percent to their all-time highs, and other Southeast Asian
stock markets posted modest gains on Monday, helped by selective
buying in blue chip firms as commodities-related shares gained
along with high oil prices.
Across the region, investor appetite for riskier assets was
boosted by a surprise policy easing by China and expectations
that Greece would secure a second bailout deal.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was trading up 0.68 percent by 0944 GMT while
the MSCI index for Southeast Asia, made up of
selected stocks, was up 0.9 percent.
Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.7
percent and Malaysia's main index was 0.2 percent
higher.
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index gained 2.7
percent, with foreigners buying $3.98 million worth of shares
amid hope that the country's macro outlook was getting better
with inflation and interest rates easing.
Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.09 percent,
recouping early losses, and Thailand's SET index
finished up 0.5 percent. Most markets had a choppy session, with
declining volumes and a bout of profit taking.
"Regional markets are facing some profit-taking. There has
been a good rally in share prices, which was a bit faster than
expected. So, people are more likely to look to lock in gains,"
said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of investment advisory services
at broker Thanachart Securities in Bangkok.
Thailand's worse-than-expected fourth quarter GDP growth,
due to devastating flooding and expectations of weak performance
for the first quarter, kept investors cautious.
Gains in energy shares, which have the biggest weight on
Thailand's benchmark SET index, helped drive the broad market,
with top energy firm PTT Pcl, the biggest by market
value, climbing 2.9 percent.
PTT reported a drop of 26 percent in quarterly net profit,
in line with market expectations. Investors bought the stock
following its second-half dividend announcement and as good
energy demand bolstered its earnings outlook.
Commodities-related shares led gainers in the region along
with U.S. crude prices. Singapore's Noble Group rose 1
percent while Malaysia's Sime Darby was up 0.4 percent
and Indonesia's Bumi Resources gained 1 percent.
In Manila, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co, the
Philippines' second biggest lender by assets, jumped 3.5
percent, after Friday's 1.6 percent climb following the bank's
report of a 32 percent rise in 2011 net income.
In Singapore, property firms with large exposure to China
were among the biggest gainers. CapitaLand Ltd rose
3.5 percent while its shopping mall unit CapitaMalls Asia
added 4.8 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3021.19 3000.59 +0.69
Kuala Lumpur 1560.57 1557.15 +0.22
Bangkok 1135.92 1129.93 +0.53
Jakarta 3980.25 3976.54 +0.09
Manila 4943.84 4880.71 +1.29
Ho Chi Minh 413.98 403.30 +2.65
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3021.19 2646.35 +14.16
Kuala Lumpur 1560.57 1530.73 +1.95
Bangkok 1135.92 1025.32 +10.79
Jakarta 3980.25 3821.99 +4.14
Manila 4943.84 4371.96 +13.08
Ho Chi Minh 413.98 351.55 +17.76
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 276,374,100 396,300,220
Kuala Lumpur 114,114,900 130,299,440
Bangkok 4,117,930 4,087,885
Jakarta 2,483,719,500 3,470,272,650
Manila 161,540 123,006
Ho Chi Minh 48,955 39,327
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)