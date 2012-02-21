* Banks help to drift markets up in the region

* Singapore at 8-month high, Indonesia at 2-week high

* Indonesia, Malaysia see thin foreign inflows

* Manila down from record high; Hanoi dips

By Shihar Aneez

Feb 21 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Tuesday as a largely priced-in package to bail out Greece gave a small boost, but concerns that the deal may solve the crisis only in the short term kept riskier assets across the region subdued.

Euro zone finance ministers sealed a $172 billion second bailout for debt-laden Greece on Tuesday that will resolve its immediate financing needs.

"No one is really running for the exit door. So it is a case of muted reaction to the news that the Greeks get to live for another 2 or 3 months," said Song Seng Wun, a Singapore-based regional economist at CIMB-GK Research.

Banks led Indonesia to gain 0.6 percent to its highest close since Feb. 3, while Thailand and Malaysia posted modest gains of 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent respectively, also helped by financials.

Singapore edged up 0.1 percent to an eight-month high, but the Philippines pulled back from a record high, losing 0.9 percent and Vietnam closed 0.7 percent weaker.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading up 0.1 percent by 0919 GMT while the MSCI index for Southeast Asia, made up of selected stocks, was also up 0.1 percent.

Jakarta saw an $8.8 million foreign inflow and Malaysia witnessed $9 million net offshore buying on Tuesday.

John Teja, director at Jakarta-based broker Ciptadana Securities, said optimism will only be temporary. The Jakarta index closed at 4002.95 and other analysts see the resistance for the overall index at 4,025.

Shares of the biggest bank by market value, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk gained 1.5 percent while those of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia rose 1.3 percent.

Indonesia-based heavy equipment manufacturer PT United Tractors Tbk closed 0.8 percent up at record high of 29,950 rupiah after it unveiled plans to buy two coal mines in Kalimantan.

In Bangkok, analysts said investors bought cautiously ahead of Wednesday's Constitutional Court rulings on two financial executive decrees that could affect investment.

Teerada Charnyingyong, senior strategist at Bangkok-based broker Phillip Securities, said "If the court rules out the financial executive decree, it may impact the government's long-term flood protection projects. Investors may lose confidence for FDI (foreign direct investment)," she said.

In Singapore, a 2.3 percent gain by property developer CapitaLand Ltd and 1.6 percent rise for United Overseas Bank Ltd drove the overall index.

In Kuala Lumpur, Maxis Bhd jumped 2.9 percent after it obtained the Securities Commission's approval for the proposed issuance of a 2.45 billion Malaysian ringgit ($811.06 million) sukuk.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3025.07 3021.19 +0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1563.78 1560.57 +0.21 Bangkok 1140.39 1135.92 +0.39 Jakarta 4002.94 3980.25 +0.57 Manila 4900.94 4943.84 -0.87 Ho Chi Minh 410.91 413.98 -0.74 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3025.07 2646.35 +16.51 Kuala Lumpur 1563.78 1530.73 +1.95 Bangkok 1140.39 1025.32 +11.22 Jakarta 4002.94 3821.99 +4.73 Manila 4900.94 4371.96 +12.10 Ho Chi Minh 410.91 351.55 +16.89 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 371,126,800 399,588,743 Kuala Lumpur 134,445,200 130,315,473 Bangkok 5,205,764 4,129,724 Jakarta 3,095,866,000 3,480,947,333 Manila 88,152 126,644 Ho Chi Minh 59,090 39,087 ($1 = 3.0208 Malaysian ringgits) (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)