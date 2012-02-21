* Banks help to drift markets up in the region
* Singapore at 8-month high, Indonesia at 2-week high
* Indonesia, Malaysia see thin foreign inflows
* Manila down from record high; Hanoi dips
By Shihar Aneez
Feb 21 Most Southeast Asian stock markets
edged up on Tuesday as a largely priced-in package to bail out
Greece gave a small boost, but concerns that the deal may solve
the crisis only in the short term kept riskier assets across the
region subdued.
Euro zone finance ministers sealed a $172 billion second
bailout for debt-laden Greece on Tuesday that will resolve its
immediate financing needs.
"No one is really running for the exit door. So it is a case
of muted reaction to the news that the Greeks get to live for
another 2 or 3 months," said Song Seng Wun, a Singapore-based
regional economist at CIMB-GK Research.
Banks led Indonesia to gain 0.6 percent to its
highest close since Feb. 3, while Thailand and Malaysia
posted modest gains of 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent
respectively, also helped by financials.
Singapore edged up 0.1 percent to an eight-month
high, but the Philippines pulled back from a record high,
losing 0.9 percent and Vietnam closed 0.7 percent weaker.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was trading up 0.1 percent by 0919 GMT while
the MSCI index for Southeast Asia, made up of
selected stocks, was also up 0.1 percent.
Jakarta saw an $8.8 million foreign inflow and Malaysia
witnessed $9 million net offshore buying on Tuesday.
John Teja, director at Jakarta-based broker Ciptadana
Securities, said optimism will only be temporary. The Jakarta
index closed at 4002.95 and other analysts see the resistance
for the overall index at 4,025.
Shares of the biggest bank by market value, PT Bank Central
Asia Tbk gained 1.5 percent while those of PT Bank
Rakyat Indonesia rose 1.3 percent.
Indonesia-based heavy equipment manufacturer PT United
Tractors Tbk closed 0.8 percent up at record high of
29,950 rupiah after it unveiled plans to buy two coal mines in
Kalimantan.
In Bangkok, analysts said investors bought cautiously ahead
of Wednesday's Constitutional Court rulings on two financial
executive decrees that could affect investment.
Teerada Charnyingyong, senior strategist at Bangkok-based
broker Phillip Securities, said "If the court rules out the
financial executive decree, it may impact the government's
long-term flood protection projects. Investors may lose
confidence for FDI (foreign direct investment)," she said.
In Singapore, a 2.3 percent gain by property developer
CapitaLand Ltd and 1.6 percent rise for United
Overseas Bank Ltd drove the overall index.
In Kuala Lumpur, Maxis Bhd jumped 2.9 percent
after it obtained the Securities Commission's approval for the
proposed issuance of a 2.45 billion Malaysian ringgit ($811.06
million) sukuk.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3025.07 3021.19 +0.13
Kuala Lumpur 1563.78 1560.57 +0.21
Bangkok 1140.39 1135.92 +0.39
Jakarta 4002.94 3980.25 +0.57
Manila 4900.94 4943.84 -0.87
Ho Chi Minh 410.91 413.98 -0.74
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3025.07 2646.35 +16.51
Kuala Lumpur 1563.78 1530.73 +1.95
Bangkok 1140.39 1025.32 +11.22
Jakarta 4002.94 3821.99 +4.73
Manila 4900.94 4371.96 +12.10
Ho Chi Minh 410.91 351.55 +16.89
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 371,126,800 399,588,743
Kuala Lumpur 134,445,200 130,315,473
Bangkok 5,205,764 4,129,724
Jakarta 3,095,866,000 3,480,947,333
Manila 88,152 126,644
Ho Chi Minh 59,090 39,087
($1 = 3.0208 Malaysian ringgits)
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and
Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)