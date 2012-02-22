* Bangkok ends down; sees heavy trading volume

* Manila, Hanoi end firmer

* Singapore down high after Wilmar earnings

* Foreign buying seen in Indonesia, Malaysia

By Shihar Aneez

Feb 22 Southeast Asian stocks ended mostly lower on worries over the feasibility of the Greek deal and rising oil prices, while data showing a continuous contraction in China's factory sector kept investors cautious on Wednesday.

Benchmarks in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand ended lower, while those in the Philippines and Vietnam rose.

HSBC's China flash purchasing managers index (PMI) data showed the factory sector shrinking for the fourth month in a row in February as export orders slumped. The index however rose to a four-month high of 49.7.

Singapore closed 1 percent weaker from its eight-month high, while Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand edged down 0.2 percent each.

"Regional sentiment, Europe market are still down, indicating the Greece bailout is not enough to push up the market," said Teddy Dwitama an analyst at Jakarta-based OSK Nusadana Research.

Both MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan and the MSCI index for Southeast Asia , made up of selected stocks were flat.

Bucking the trend, the Philippines gained 0.7 percent on expectations of improved earnings, analysts said. Vietnam's index jumped 1.8 percent.

Despite falls, Malaysia saw a $19.4 million inflow, while Jakarta witnessed a $5.4 million outflow.

Singapore, the region's second best performer after Vietnam this year, fell on weakness in commodities. Wilmar International Ltd fell 10.9 percent, while Noble Group Ltd lost 4.4 percent on worries over shrinking margins.

Wilmar, the world's largest listed palm oil firm posted a 57 percent jump in quarterly profit, but investors dumped shares on concerns about declining margins as the results disappointed analysts as earnings from its consumer products and palm oil businesses both fell by 12 percent despite higher sales and palm oil production volumes.

In Bangkok, the benchmark index fell, but volumes jumped on heavy trading in Thailand's seventh-largest lender TMB Bank Pcl .

TMB rose 3 percent on a report that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) was keen to buy a stake in it from the Thai government.

In Jakarta, market heavyweights Astra International , Indonesia's biggest auto distributor led the fall with a 2 percent loss.

Analysts said Jakarta may swing between gains and losses until end of the month when the earnings season finishes.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2995.59 3025.07 -0.97 Kuala Lumpur 1560.52 1563.78 -0.21 Bangkok 1138.50 1140.39 -0.17 Jakarta 3995.02 4002.94 -0.20 Manila 4934.29 4900.94 +0.68 Ho Chi Minh 418.41 410.91 +1.83 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2995.59 2646.35 +13.20 Kuala Lumpur 1560.52 1530.73 +1.95 Bangkok 1138.50 1025.32 +11.04 Jakarta 3995.02 3821.99 +4.53 Manila 4934.29 4371.96 +12.86 Ho Chi Minh 418.41 351.55 +19.02 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 491,578,200 406,018,617 Kuala Lumpur 138,061,200 132,214,313 Bangkok 9,784,860 4,160,954 Jakarta 4,005,000,500 3,465,863,800 Manila 244,165 127,905 Ho Chi Minh 54,898 40,368 (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and Singapore bureau; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)