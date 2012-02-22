* Bangkok ends down; sees heavy trading volume
* Manila, Hanoi end firmer
* Singapore down high after Wilmar earnings
* Foreign buying seen in Indonesia, Malaysia
By Shihar Aneez
Feb 22 Southeast Asian stocks ended mostly
lower on worries over the feasibility of the Greek deal and
rising oil prices, while data showing a continuous contraction
in China's factory sector kept investors cautious on Wednesday.
Benchmarks in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand
ended lower, while those in the Philippines and Vietnam rose.
HSBC's China flash purchasing managers index (PMI) data
showed the factory sector shrinking for the fourth month in a
row in February as export orders slumped. The index however rose
to a four-month high of 49.7.
Singapore closed 1 percent weaker from its
eight-month high, while Indonesia, Malaysia, and
Thailand edged down 0.2 percent each.
"Regional sentiment, Europe market are still down,
indicating the Greece bailout is not enough to push up the
market," said Teddy Dwitama an analyst at Jakarta-based OSK
Nusadana Research.
Both MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan and the MSCI index for Southeast Asia
, made up of selected stocks were flat.
Bucking the trend, the Philippines gained 0.7 percent
on expectations of improved earnings, analysts said. Vietnam's
index jumped 1.8 percent.
Despite falls, Malaysia saw a $19.4 million inflow, while
Jakarta witnessed a $5.4 million outflow.
Singapore, the region's second best performer after Vietnam
this year, fell on weakness in commodities. Wilmar International
Ltd fell 10.9 percent, while Noble Group Ltd
lost 4.4 percent on worries over shrinking margins.
Wilmar, the world's largest listed palm oil firm posted a 57
percent jump in quarterly profit, but investors dumped shares on
concerns about declining margins as the results disappointed
analysts as earnings from its consumer products and palm oil
businesses both fell by 12 percent despite higher sales and palm
oil production volumes.
In Bangkok, the benchmark index fell, but volumes jumped on
heavy trading in Thailand's seventh-largest lender TMB Bank Pcl
.
TMB rose 3 percent on a report that Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) was keen to buy a stake in it
from the Thai government.
In Jakarta, market heavyweights Astra International
, Indonesia's biggest auto distributor led the fall
with a 2 percent loss.
Analysts said Jakarta may swing between gains and losses
until end of the month when the earnings season finishes.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2995.59 3025.07 -0.97
Kuala Lumpur 1560.52 1563.78 -0.21
Bangkok 1138.50 1140.39 -0.17
Jakarta 3995.02 4002.94 -0.20
Manila 4934.29 4900.94 +0.68
Ho Chi Minh 418.41 410.91 +1.83
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2995.59 2646.35 +13.20
Kuala Lumpur 1560.52 1530.73 +1.95
Bangkok 1138.50 1025.32 +11.04
Jakarta 3995.02 3821.99 +4.53
Manila 4934.29 4371.96 +12.86
Ho Chi Minh 418.41 351.55 +19.02
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 491,578,200 406,018,617
Kuala Lumpur 138,061,200 132,214,313
Bangkok 9,784,860
4,160,954
Jakarta 4,005,000,500 3,465,863,800
Manila 244,165 127,905
Ho Chi Minh 54,898 40,368
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and
Singapore bureau; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)