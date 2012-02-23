* Manila touches record high, then falls

By Shihar Aneez

Feb 23 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday on fears over rising oil prices and a possible recession in the euro zone with lingering concerns over Greek sovereign debt crisis still undermining the appetite for risky assets.

The region's markets, following others in Asia, fell for a second day, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.5 percent down and the MSCI index for Southeast Asia 0.3 percent weaker at 0852 GMT.

"I think the question of 'what's next' is bothering investors than anything else at the moment," said Song Seng Wun, Singapore-based regional economist for CIMB-GK Research.

"The rising oil prices have been a concern, which creates worry about if energy commodity costs may add to the worries about slower growth," he said.

Analysts said positive reaction for the $130 billion second Greek bailout package has evaporated on doubts if it could really help to fix the shattered economy.

Economic data from Europe showed the region's services and manufacturing sectors are shrinking, which could result in a recession in the bloc, while oil price jump due to the Iranian nuclear row have dampened the investor apatite for risky assets.

Singapore fell 0.9 percent for its lowest close since Feb. 10. Indonesia also lost 0.9 percent, to a one-week low, and had a $13.4 million foreign outflow.

The Philippines hit a fresh record high of 4,997.04 in early trade, topping a peak of 4,966.94 reached on Monday, but then retreated on profit-taking. It slipped 0.8 percent for the day.

Malaysia ended 0.3 percent down, but foreign investors bought a net $35 million of shares, data from the country's bourse showed.

Bucking the trend, Thailand recouped its early losses to end 0.2 percent firmer, while Vietnam closed 1.3 percent higher.

DISAPPOINTING EARNINGS

In Singapore, disappointing earnings also hit the sentiment after Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines Ltd, the world's sixth largest container shipping firm, reported a larger-than-expected fourth quarter loss due to high fuel costs and lower freight rates.

"Investors are getting more jittery, as we saw several corporate earnings from large blue chips that were quite disappointing," said Andrew Chow, head of research at UOB Kay Hian, citing results from palm oil firm Wilmar International Ltd on Wednesday and Neptune Orient.

Neptune closed 5.6 percent weaker after plummeting 11.2 percent in early trade, while Wilmar ended 1.2 percent down.

Analysts said the market will consolidate at a lower level said due to profit taking and concerns over the healthy recovery of the global economy.

Financials pulled down Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur, led by a 2.3 percent fall in Indonesia's largest lender Bank Mandiri and 1.1 percent loss for Malaysia's CIMB Group .

Late buying in banks helped Bangkok erase early losses with Thailand's fourth-largest lender Kasikornbank and leader Bangkok Bank Pcl gaining 1.8 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

Shares in Thailand's top coal miner, Banpu Pcl, fell 1.5 percent after it reported a 28 percent decline in quarterly profit.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2968.34 2995.59 -0.91 Kuala Lumpur 1556.66 1560.52 -0.25 Bangkok 1140.07 1138.50 +0.20 Jakarta 3958.81 3995.02 -0.91 Manila 4893.48 4934.29 -0.83 Ho Chi Minh 423.89 418.41 +1.31 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2968.34 2646.35 +12.17 Kuala Lumpur 1556.66 1530.73 +1.69 Bangkok 1140.07 1025.32 +11.19 Jakarta 3958.81 3821.99 +3.58 Manila 4893.48 4371.96 +11.93 Ho Chi Minh 423.89 351.55 +20.58 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 601,105,000 413,631,280 Kuala Lumpur 174,455,700 133,431,147 Bangkok 4,685,222 4,379,957 Jakarta 3,038,917,500 3,432,051,400 Manila 127,864 131,320 Ho Chi Minh 67,368 41,350 (Additional reporting Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)