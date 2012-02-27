* Foreigners still buy Thai, Malaysia shares
* Jakarta at near 2-mo low; sees outflow
* Manila down 1.9 pct, Bangkok off 1 pct
By Shihar Aneez
Feb 27 Southeast Asian stock markets
closed weaker on Monday as rising oil prices raised concerns
over global economic growth, weighing on how investors feel
about the region's emerging markets.
Trading volumes were moderate as cautious investors stayed
cautious, due to growth worries. Some were focusing on the
European Central Bank's second refinancing operation set for
Wednesday for more cues.
The Asian markets were mostly down with MSCI's broadest
index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
sliding 1.3 percent, while the MSCI index for Southeast Asia
was down 1.4 percent at 1000 GMT.
Foreign investors were net sellers in Indonesia with a $54.3
million outflow. Enjoying new inflows on Monday were Thailand
($20.3 million) and Malaysia (51.17 million ringgit, or $16.7
million).
Oil prices held near a 10-month high on Monday due to supply
concerns as tensions over Iran's disputed nuclear programme
worsened, while the rise in oil weakened the outlook for
industrial metals demand and pushed copper futures lower.
"Rising in oil price will hurt corporate earnings as it
squeeze corporate margins of manufacturing," John Teja, director
at Jakarta-based broker Ciptadana Securities.
The Philippines fell 1.9 percent to its lowest close
since Feb. 16, Singapore ended 1.1 percent weaker to a
three-week low, Thailand closed 1 percent down to its
lowest close since Feb. 17 and and Indonesia also
finished 0.9 percent down, at a near two-month low.
Energy and financials shares led losses in Bangkok. Top oil
firm PTT and the state-controlled oil and gas explorer
PTT Exploration and Production fell 1.4 percent and
2.2 percent respectively.
In Singapore, lack of positive triggers led some investors
to take profits ahead of the earnings reports of several large
companies, including Noble Group Ltd, Sembcorp
Industries Ltd and City Developments Ltd
later this week, traders said.
Gold and cash were the preferred assets for investment
amongst investors, while equities have become the least favoured
category, the survey, which measures attitudes towards
investment conditions in Singapore, showed.
Bucking the trend, shares of construction and engineering
firm UE E&C Ltd surged 17.8 percent to a record high
after it posted strong earnings and said it would pay an
attractive dividend.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2946.78 2978.08 -1.05
Kuala Lumpur 1559.04 1558.77 +0.02
Bangkok 1135.04 1146.27 -0.97
Jakarta 3861.02 3894.56 -0.86
Manila 4799.29 4893.00 -1.92
Ho Chi Minh 428.41 423.13 +1.18
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2946.78 2646.35 +11.35
Kuala Lumpur 1556.04 1530.73 +1.85
Bangkok 1135.04 1025.32 +10.70
Jakarta 3861.02 3821.99 +1.02
Manila 4799.29 4371.96 +9.77
Ho Chi Minh 428.41 351.55 +21.86
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 318,630,300 424,071,770
Kuala Lumpur 122,579,700 138,671,300
Bangkok 4,110,876 4,437,018
Jakarta 2,097,850,000 3,419,761,700
Manila 82,180 124,747
Ho Chi Minh 65,366 44,557
($1 = 3.0125 Malaysian ringgits)
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and
Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)