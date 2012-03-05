* Region in light, choppy session

* Property shares push Manila to record high

BANGKOK, March 5

BANGKOK, March 5 Stocks in Indonesia and Thailand slid while Philippine shares eked out small gains in light trade on Monday as China growth concerns prompted many investors to cash in recent gainers.

The prospects of slower growth in the world's second largest economy dampened sentiment across the region. Among the biggest losers were commodity-related stocks.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao cut his nation's growth target to 7.5 percent for 2012, compared with an 8 percent annual goal set for many years.

The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan fell 1.3 percent by 0935 GMT while MSCI index for Southeast Asia , made up of selected stocks, was down 0.88 percent.

Jakarta's Composite Index slipped 0.5 percent, and market turnover was less than 60 percent of the 30-day average. Thailand's SET index eased 0.62 percent, though reminded near the almost 16-year high it hit last week.

In a choppy session, Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.06 percent and Malaysian shares moved up 0.34 percent.

The Philippines' key index gained 0.28 percent to a new all-time high while Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index surged 4 percent to its highest level almost six months.

The Southeast Asian stock markets could see a consolidation in the near term while China's lower annual growth target dampened the outlook of commodities' demand, prompting profit-taking in shares in the sector, some brokers said.

"China's lower economic growth forecast affected investment sentiment today. Investors also are waiting to see U.S. jobs data for further indication," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of investment advisory services at broker Thanachart Securities in Bangkok.

The U.S. jobs data for February will come out on Friday

Indonesia's coal mining firm PT Adaro Energy Tbk, which surged 3.7 percent on Friday, fell 1 percent. Thai coal miner Banpu Pcl dropped 1.8 percent, erasing a 1.2 percent gain on Friday.

Noble Group Ltd dropped 2.1 percent in Singapore and Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd lost nearly 1 percent. Among bright spots, Philippine Ayala Land Inc surged 5.2 percent as low interest rates boosted its outlook.



SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2991.80 2993.49 -0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1589.22 1583.78 +0.34 Bangkok 1157.95 1165.15 -0.62 Jakarta 3984.89 4004.87 -0.50 Manila 5030.58 5016.30 +0.28 Ho Chi Minh 457.21 439.60 +4.01 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2991.80 2646.35 +13.05 Kuala Lumpur 1589.22 1530.73 +3.82 Bangkok 1157.95 1025.32 +12.94 Jakarta 3984.89 3821.99 +4.26 Manila 5030.58 4371.96 +15.06 Ho Chi Minh 457.21 351.55 +30.06 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 267,077,800 427,836,807 Kuala Lumpur 137,681,200 150,156,793 Bangkok 5,751,529 4,579,988 Jakarta 1,797,793,500 3,166,844,500 Manila 101,797 131,163 Ho Chi Minh 103,336 51,258