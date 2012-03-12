* Region in light session; awaiting U.S. Fed meeting
* Big caps fall amid profit taking
* Weaker crude prices weigh on energy shares
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, March 12 Southeast Asian stock
markets were weaker on Monday as market players cashed in recent
gains in regional big caps on bearish Chinese trade data and
awaited signals from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Tuesday.
Big name energy shares pulled lower along with global oil
prices which fell on Monday for the first time in four sessions
amid profit taking.
Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index ended
down 0.03 percent in a volatile session while Thailand's main
SET index flip-flopped between gains and losses before
closing off 0.74 percent.
Malaysia's main index fell 0.9 percent to the lowest
since Feb. 29. Jakarta's Composite index and the
Philippine index each drifted down 0.11 percent.
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index lost
0.95 percent amid concerns over rising inflationary pressure
after a fuel price hike continued dominating the market.
Share markets took a breather after a recent run boosted by
foreign inflows and by optimism about earnings outlooks of
Southeast Asian firms.
Trading volumes were generally light on Monday as investors
awaited a new catalyst to push share prices up.
Hong Kong-based Mun Hon Tham, regional strategist of Maybank
Kim Eng Securities, said he expected the region to be rangebound
in the near term.
"You need the earnings outlook to be upgraded and currently
there's just really no catalyst for that to happen," he said.
"The overall outlook is still a global economy that's going
very slowly, with a mild recession in Europe. So you can't argue
for a midcycle valuation. Current level seems appropriate, so
further upside has to come from earnings."
Asian shares edged lower on Monday as strong U.S. jobs data
tempered expectations of further monetary easing by the Federal
Reserve. At 0929 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index
eased 0.67 percent.
Among weak spots, Telekom Malaysia Bhd dropped 2.5
percent, its biggest daily loss in more than two months, and
Indonesia's biggest firm by market value Astra Internatiional
Tbk lost 0.6 percent after a combined 1.5 percent gain
the past two sessions.
Thailand's top energy firm PTT Pcl dropped 1.4
percent. Manila-listed Alliance Global Group Inc hit
its highest point since January 2011 during the day, but then
fell to end down 2.3 percent.
In Bangkok, the president of Thai stock exchange Charamporn
Jotikasthira told reporters future foreign fund flows to Thai
market appeared favourable. The bourse had a marketing roadshow
in Japan last week.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2962.18 2963.15 -0.03
Kuala Lumpur 1564.75 1579.00 -0.90
Bangkok 1150.18 1158.71 -0.74
Jakarta 3987.35 3991.54 -0.11
Manila 4975.17 4980.71 -0.11
Ho Chi Minh 428.02 432.11 -0.95
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2962.18 2646.35 +11.93
Kuala Lumpur 1564.75 1530.73 +2.22
Bangkok 1150.18 1025.32 +12.18
Jakarta 3987.35 3821.99 +4.33
Manila 4975.17 4371.96 +13.80
Ho Chi Minh 428.02 351.55 +21.75
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 197,682,500 406,363,987
Kuala Lumpur 151,570,600 153,454,667
Bangkok 5,354,456 4,786,820
Jakarta 2,082,173,000 3,054,546,100
Manila 146,562 131,222
Ho Chi Minh 74,783 64,752