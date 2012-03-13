* S'pore at 1-week high; property shares lead

* Consumer, financial stocks advance

By Viparat Jantraprap

BANGKOK, March 13 Southeast Asian stock markets were mostly higher on Tuesday after a choppy session, with Singapore climbing to a one-week high as property shares led the way on hopes about the positive spillover of China's efforts to boost consumer demand.

Trading volume was generally light and market players appeared reluctant to chase regional stocks further while waiting to see what the U.S. Federal Reserve says later on Tuesday.

Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.91 percent. Indonesian stocks increased 0.53 percent and Malaysian shares slipped 0.05 percent after small early gains. By 0915 GMT, Thai stocks were up 0.21 percent.

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index edged up 0.32 percent..

Philippine stocks gained 0.61 percent, with market turnover falling to two-thirds the 30-day average. Others in the region had similarly weak turnover.

Asian equities hit a one-week high on Tuesday, holding firm in the wake of recent signs of improvement in the U.S. economy. The MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan was up 1.25 percent by 0935 GMT.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement will be closely watched, particularly after last Friday's data showed an encouraging gain of more than 200,000 jobs in February for a third straight month.

Southeast Asian stocks have suffered a bout of profit taking. This has pulled the Philippines off an all-time high hit early this month, made Thailand retreat from its highest point in almost 16 years and pulled Malaysia below eight-month highs.

Brokers in the region said markets need fresh factors that could provide upside to corporate earnings.

Baring ASEAN Frontiers Fund said it focused on companies with good growth prospects and earnings resilience that appear well positioned to benefit from a fast-growing middle-class, rising disposable income and government infrastructure spending.

"At the country level, we are particularly positive on Thailand, where economic growth continues to recover after the widespread flooding in 2011," said Soo Hai Lim, investment manager of Baring ASEAN Frontiers Fund of Baring Asset Management.

Any future weakness of Indonesia would provide a potential buying opportunity, Baring said. Concerns that Indonesia would move to cut fuel subsidies, sparking an increase in inflationary pressures, have constrained the market.

Lim said the fuel subsidy cut, if implemented, would push inflation in Indonesia to around 7 percent, which was manageable given historical levels and the scale and scope of economic expansion.

In Singapore, CapitaMalls Asia Ltd was the top gainer on the Straits Times Index, rising 4.6 percent.

Carey Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment Research, said China's lower export figures showed it would have to boost domestic consumption to sustain growth, and CapitaMalls stood to benefit from rising consumption and spending.

Among bright spots, Indonesia's PT Astra International , a leading motorcycle dealer and a proxy of Indonesia's consumer sector, rose 1.2 percent. Manila-listed Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co jumped 4.8 percent.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2989.07 2962.18 +0.91 Kuala Lumpur 1564.02 1564.75 -0.05 Bangkok 1152.59 1150.18 +0.21 at 0915 GMT Jakarta 4008.64 3987.35 +0.53 Manila 5005.75 4975.17 +0.61 Ho Chi Minh 429.39 428.02 +0.32 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2989.07 2646.35 +12.95 Kuala Lumpur 1564.02 1530.73 +2.17 Bangkok 1152.59 1025.32 +12.41 at 0915 GMT Jakarta 4008.64 3821.99 +4.88 Manila 5005.75 4371.96 +14.50 Ho Chi Minh 429.39 351.55 +22.14 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 203,009,100 401,405,133 Kuala Lumpur 129,608,300 154,947,050 Bangkok 4,430,795 4,835,937 at 0915 GMT Jakarta 2,181,590,500 3,028,730,833 Manila 80,855 129,831 Ho Chi Minh 62,957 66,526