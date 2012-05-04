BANGKOK, May 4 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday, with Thailand led down by index
heavyweight energy shares such as PTT Pcl, amid
concerns over the health of the global economy and caution ahead
of a U.S. payrolls report.
The Philippine index inched down 0.05 percent at
5,297.55, slightly coming off a record closing high of 5,300.41
on Thursday.
Bucking the trend, Malaysia's main index extended
its gain for a fourth session, ending up 0.5 percent at 1,591.04
on Friday. The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors bought
shares for 118 million ringgit ($38.92 million) on the day.
(Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2990.59 3000.94 -0.34
Kuala Lumpur 1591.04 1583.17 +0.50
Bangkok 1227.41 1240.03 -1.02
Jakarta 4216.68 4224.00 -0.17
Manila 5297.55 5300.41 -0.05
Ho Chi Minh 476.32 468.80 +1.60
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2990.59 2646.35 +13.01
Kuala Lumpur 1591.04 1530.73 +3.94
Bangkok 1227.41 1025.32 +19.71
Jakarta 4216.68 3821.99 +10.33
Manila 5297.55 4371.96 +21.17
Ho Chi Minh 476.32 351.55 +35.49
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 157,479,800 239,717,373
Kuala Lumpur 151,385,100 120,375,623
Bangkok 6,208,463 4,110,796
Jakarta 3,817,598,000 3,767,846,200
Manila 180,708 129,934
Ho Chi Minh 108,083 92,154