BANGKOK, May 4 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, with Thailand led down by index heavyweight energy shares such as PTT Pcl, amid concerns over the health of the global economy and caution ahead of a U.S. payrolls report.

The Philippine index inched down 0.05 percent at 5,297.55, slightly coming off a record closing high of 5,300.41 on Thursday.

Bucking the trend, Malaysia's main index extended its gain for a fourth session, ending up 0.5 percent at 1,591.04 on Friday. The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors bought shares for 118 million ringgit ($38.92 million) on the day. (Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2990.59 3000.94 -0.34 Kuala Lumpur 1591.04 1583.17 +0.50 Bangkok 1227.41 1240.03 -1.02 Jakarta 4216.68 4224.00 -0.17 Manila 5297.55 5300.41 -0.05 Ho Chi Minh 476.32 468.80 +1.60 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2990.59 2646.35 +13.01 Kuala Lumpur 1591.04 1530.73 +3.94 Bangkok 1227.41 1025.32 +19.71 Jakarta 4216.68 3821.99 +10.33 Manila 5297.55 4371.96 +21.17 Ho Chi Minh 476.32 351.55 +35.49 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 157,479,800 239,717,373 Kuala Lumpur 151,385,100 120,375,623 Bangkok 6,208,463 4,110,796 Jakarta 3,817,598,000 3,767,846,200 Manila 180,708 129,934 Ho Chi Minh 108,083 92,154