BANGKOK, May 9 Southeast Asian stocks fell on
Wednesday as Asian investors continued to worry over political
disarray in Greece and the euro zone's debt problems.
Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 1.06 percent
to a three-month low while Jakarta's Composite Index
dropped 1.24 percent to its lowest in a month.
Across the region, commodities-related shares came under
selling pressure, with market players turning cautious on the
prospect of their earnings.
Jakarta-based Bahana Securities has cut its 2012 target for
Jakarta's Composite Index to 4,500 from 4,600, reflecting worse
than expected first quarter earnings and falling commodities
prices, Harry Su, head of research said.
The index closed at 4,129.06 on Wednesday.
"Commodities prices have been falling and we expect things
to actually become worse in the second quarter. For this
commodities players, we're expecting to be worse for the second
quarter results," he said.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2900.91 2931.98 -1.06
Kuala Lumpur 1584.90 1590.60 -0.36
Bangkok 1207.25 1231.04 -1.93
Jakarta 4129.06 4181.07 -1.24
Manila 5214.79 5242.06 -0.52
Ho Chi Minh 487.62 488.07 -0.09
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2900.91 2646.35 +9.62
Kuala Lumpur 1584.90 1530.73 +3.54
Bangkok 1207.25 1025.32 +17.74
Jakarta 4129.06 3821.99 +8.03
Manila 5214.79 4371.96 +19.28
Ho Chi Minh 487.62 351.55 +38.71
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 298,273,400 232,707,697
Kuala Lumpur 123,926,400 121,765,003
Bangkok 7,901,792 4,065,419
Jakarta 2,811,895,000 3,836,508,667
Manila 84,152 129,197
Ho Chi Minh 113,924 95,457