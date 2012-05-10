BANGKOK, May 10 Thai shares fell to three-week lows while Philippine stocks hit their lowest in almost two weeks on Thursday, led down by index heavyweights amid concerns over debt problems in Europe.

Most other Southeast Asian stock markets recouped early losses.

Thailand's main SET index fell 1.38 percent, extending its loss for a second day to 1,190.65, the lowest close since April 23. The Philippine index ended down 0.4 percent at 5,192.10, the lowest close since April 30.

Indonesia saw outflows for three consecutive sessions to Wednesday for a combined $129 million and Thailand posted $76 million in outflows on Wednesday, after taking in $62 million in inflows in past two sessions, Thomson Reuters data showed.

(Editing by Nick Macfie)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2903.60 2900.91 +0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1588.06 1584.90 +0.20 Bangkok 1190.65 1207.25 -1.38 Jakarta 4133.63 4129.06 +0.11 Manila 5192.10 5214.79 -0.44 Ho Chi Minh 486.07 487.62 -0.32 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2903.60 2646.35 +9.72 Kuala Lumpur 1588.06 1530.73 +3.75 Bangkok 1190.65 1025.32 +16.12 Jakarta 4133.63 3821.99 +8.15 Manila 5192.10 4371.96 +18.76 Ho Chi Minh 486.07 351.55 +38.26 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 367,729,600 232,265,820 Kuala Lumpur 130,848,300 122,453,910 Bangkok 7,597,721 4,180,457 Jakarta 3,052,828,000 3,823,678,800 Manila 148,321 125,663 Ho Chi Minh 134,652 96,317