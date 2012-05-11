BANGKOK, May 11 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday on continued euro zone political turmoil
and weak economic data from China that led investors to sell
commodity-related shares.
Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.7
percent, bringing its weekly loss to 3.6 percent.
Thailand's benchmark SET index ended a tad higher,
recouping early losses as investors bought beaten down big caps
after the sell off in the previous two sessions that wiped more
than 3 percent off the index.
Among actively traded, Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd
, the world's largest listed palm oil firm, fell 3
percent, extending Thursday's losses due to weak first quarter
earnings.
In Bangkok, Banpu Pcl fell 2.6 percent to a
seven-month low after the top coal miner reported a 70 percent
fall in quarterly net profit. For the company statement, click
(nSET17sFla)
(Editing by Ed Lane)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2883.40 2903.60 -0.70
Kuala Lumpur 1584.32 1588.06 -0.24
Bangkok 1191.01 1190.65 +0.03
Jakarta 4114.14 4133.63 -0.47
Manila 5158.14 5192.10 -0.65
Ho Chi Minh 480.10 486.07 -1.23
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2883.40 2646.35 +8.96
Kuala Lumpur 1584.32 1530.73 +3.50
Bangkok 1191.01 1025.32 +16.16
Jakarta 4114.14 3821.99 +7.64
Manila 5158.14 4371.96 +17.98
Ho Chi Minh 480.10 351.55 +36.57
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 401,325,600 232,639,687
Kuala Lumpur 102,369,100 121,611,450
Bangkok 6,236,193 4,256,054
Jakarta 2,388,264,500 3,822,998,267
Manila 56,396 122,833
Ho Chi Minh 114,297 97,673