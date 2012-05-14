BANGKOK, May 14 Southeast Asian stocks fell on Monday, with Thailand's main index posting its biggest daily loss in seven months, as uncertainty over the impact of a potential Greek exit from the euro drove a rush to safety by investors, with a rout in oil markets prompting selling in energy related shares.

Underperforming the region, the Thai SET index slid 2.1 percent to finish at 1,165.51, its lowest close since April 17. Index heavyweight energy shares dropped 2.4 percent.

Vietnamese stocks fell for a fourth consecutive session, ending down 2.17 percent at 469.69, their lowest close in almost two weeks. (Editing by Joseph Radford)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2864.12 2883.40 -0.67 Kuala Lumpur 1575.08 1584.32 -0.58 Bangkok 1165.51 1191.01 -2.14 Jakarta 4053.07 4114.14 -1.48 Manila 5083.62 5158.14 -1.44 Ho Chi Minh 469.69 480.10 -2.17 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2864.12 2646.35 +8.23 Kuala Lumpur 1575.08 1530.73 +2.90 Bangkok 1165.51 1025.32 +13.68 Jakarta 4053.07 3821.99 +6.05 Manila 5083.62 4371.96 +16.28 Ho Chi Minh 469.69 351.55 +33.61 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 244,909,900 239,218,697 Kuala Lumpur 106,417,200 121,522,157 Bangkok 6,074,655 4,202,139 Jakarta 2,512,657,000 3,788,322,450 Manila 108,842 120,448 Ho Chi Minh 110,422 97,453