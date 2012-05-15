BANGKOK, May 15 Stocks in Singapore and Thailand pushed higher on Tuesday, with beaten down commmodities-related shares rebounding, as strong growth in Germany spurred late buying and eased worries over the political turmoil in Greece and the euro debt problems.

Singapore's main index edged up 0.44 percent at 2,876.70, bouncing back from an intraday low of 2,850.61 and reversing losses of the past two sessions. The Thai SET index climbed 1.63 percent after Monday's 2.1 percent drop.

A flurry of foreign selling activity pulled Thai shares off their 16-year highs hit early this month.

The Thai stock market saw around $182 million worth of net foreign outflows so far in May to Monday, after a combined $2.7 billion of net foreign inflows for the first four months, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Indonesia also posted net foreign outflows of $146 million for the period, but Vietnamese stocks had $19.9 million worth of inflows, the data showed. The Malaysian bourse said it took in around $160 million of inflows during the period.

Foreign flow data for Singapore and the Philippines is not available. (Editing by Ron Popeski)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2876.70 2864.12 +0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1561.07 1575.08 -0.89 Bangkok 1184.55 1165.51 +1.63 Jakarta 4045.64 4053.07 -0.18 Manila 4977.45 5083.62 -2.09 Ho Chi Minh 455.65 469.69 -2.99 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2876.70 2646.35 +8.70 Kuala Lumpur 1561.07 1530.73 +1.98 Bangkok 1184.55 1025.32 +15.53 Jakarta 4045.64 3821.99 +5.85 Manila 4977.45 4371.96 +13.85 Ho Chi Minh 455.65 351.55 +29.61 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 300,318,100 239,134,193 Kuala Lumpur 170,749,700 121,115,640 Bangkok 4,784,820 4,238,535 Jakarta 3,081,884,500 3,777,463,200 Manila 103,659 118,799 Ho Chi Minh 97,216 98,400