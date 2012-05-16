BANGKOK, May 16 Shares in Philippines and Malaysia suffered their biggest daily loss in seven months on Wednesday as equity markets in southeast Asia followed a broad global selloff, touched off by worries that the euro zone's debt crisis would worsen.

The Philippine index finished down 2.3 percent at 4,864.23 while Malaysia's main share index ended down 1.6 percent at 1,536.04.

Fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone gripped financial markets and traders warned of further weakness ahead.

"Our base case is that, we think it's a short term risk, we expect euro to be supported later on and you will still see weakness for a few weeks on the global market," said CIMB regional strategist Chang Chiou Yi.

"Southeast Asia had outperformed, especially for markets like the Philippines and Thailand. So these markets tend to see more fallout ... This short term risk aversion could continue for a week or so," she said. (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2831.15 2876.70 -1.58 Kuala Lumpur 1536.04 1561.07 -1.60 Bangkok 1171.23 1184.55 -1.12 Jakarta 3980.49 4045.64 -1.61 Manila 4864.23 4977.45 -2.27 Ho Chi Minh 449.91 455.65 -1.26 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2831.15 2646.35 +6.98 Kuala Lumpur 1536.04 1530.73 +0.35 Bangkok 1171.23 1025.32 +14.23 Jakarta 3980.49 3821.99 +4.15 Manila 4864.23 4371.96 +11.26 Ho Chi Minh 449.91 351.55 +27.98 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 409,669,800 238,329,387 Kuala Lumpur 215,404,300 119,069,857 Bangkok 5,186,327 4,273,188 Jakarta 3,103,080,500 3,723,795,267 Manila 142,137 118,435 Ho Chi Minh 86,461 99,156