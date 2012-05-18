BANGKOK, May 18 Southeast Asian stock markets extended their losses on Friday, with Philippine shares sliding almost 3 percent, as escalating problems in Europe made investors head for the exits.

The Philippine index a suffered 5.4 percent loss for the week, its worst weekly loss since September and the second-worst performer in the region, following Vietnam, which posted a weekly loss of 9.4 percent, its worst in a year.

Malaysia had its worst weekly loss in eight months, falling 3.3 percent on the week, while Singapore posted a 3.6 percent fall on the week, its worst in nine months.

Sentiment in the region was expected to remain weak but low valuations, particularly for Malaysian companies, could offer investors a longer-term buying opportunity, said Bharat Joshi, a fund manager for Aberdeen Asset Management in Kuala Lumpur.

"It's still very uncertain and I think markets will remain very volatile," he said.

"But on the ground, companies are still reporting a good set of results, especially Malaysia. So this is an interesting time for stock picking," he said. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

