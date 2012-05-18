BANGKOK, May 18 Southeast Asian stock markets
extended their losses on Friday, with Philippine shares sliding
almost 3 percent, as escalating problems in Europe made
investors head for the exits.
The Philippine index a suffered 5.4 percent loss for
the week, its worst weekly loss since September and the
second-worst performer in the region, following Vietnam, which
posted a weekly loss of 9.4 percent, its worst in a year.
Malaysia had its worst weekly loss in eight months,
falling 3.3 percent on the week, while Singapore posted
a 3.6 percent fall on the week, its worst in nine months.
Sentiment in the region was expected to remain weak but low
valuations, particularly for Malaysian companies, could offer
investors a longer-term buying opportunity, said Bharat Joshi, a
fund manager for Aberdeen Asset Management in Kuala Lumpur.
"It's still very uncertain and I think markets will remain
very volatile," he said.
"But on the ground, companies are still reporting a good set
of results, especially Malaysia. So this is an interesting time
for stock picking," he said.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2779.10 2822.61 -1.54
Kuala Lumpur 1532.46 1544.21 -0.76
Bangkok 1154.44 1173.56 -1.63
Jakarta closed 4045.64 -1.61
Manila 4879.42 5017.02 -2.74
Ho Chi Minh 434.95 442.58 -1.72
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2779.10 2646.35 +5.02
Kuala Lumpur 1532.46 1530.73 +0.11
Bangkok 1154.44 1025.32 +12.59
Jakarta 3980.49 3821.99 +4.15
Manila 4879.42 4371.96 +11.61
Ho Chi Minh 434.95 351.55 +23.72
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 376,542,100 245,995,490
Kuala Lumpur 131,046,200 123,282,470
Bangkok 4,714,494 4,306,331
Jakarta 3,103,080,500 3,683,395,633
Manila 103,615 119,368
Ho Chi Minh 80,359 100,397