BANGKOK, May 22 Southeast Asian stocks were
broadly higher on Tuesday led by Indonesia, rebounding from five
straight losses, and Singapore on the back of commodities firms
such as palm oil giant Wilmar International Ltd.
Indonesia climbed 2.1 percent led by financial
firms, after a combined 4.76 percent loss in the previous
sessions. Singapore rose 1.2 percent.
Stocks also advanced on the Malaysian market, up by
0.5 percent and in the Philippines which ended 0.09
percent higher.
Vietnamese stocks bucked the regional trend to fall
0.02 percent, reversing Monday's 3 percent climb, while Thai
stocks edged down 0.3 percent amid late selling in
energy shares.
Investors were looking to an informal summit of the European
Union on Wednesday where leaders could agree on measures to
boost growth, brokers said.
"Investors are looking forward to the EU summit for possible
pro growth measures. Overall, stock market sentiment will still
very much depend on external development," said Bangkok-based
Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of investment advisory services at
broker Thanachart Securities.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2823.75 2790.16 +1.20
Kuala Lumpur 1546.84 1538.91 +0.52
Bangkok 1131.52 1135.16 -0.32
Jakarta 4021.10 3940.11 +2.06
Manila 4958.43 4954.00 +0.09
Ho Chi Minh 447.94 448.02 -0.02
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2823.75 2646.35 +6.70
Kuala Lumpur 1546.84 1530.73 +1.05
Bangkok 1131.52 1025.32 +10.36
Jakarta 4021.10 3821.99 +5.21
Manila 4958.43 4371.96 +13.41
Ho Chi Minh 447.94 351.55 +27.42
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 306,406,300 252,625,050
Kuala Lumpur 107,904,900 124,429,497
Bangkok 2,903,249 4,364,156
Jakarta 3,393,129,000 3,666,109,283
Manila 71,839 120,984
Ho Chi Minh 84,439 101,910