BANGKOK, May 22 Southeast Asian stocks were broadly higher on Tuesday led by Indonesia, rebounding from five straight losses, and Singapore on the back of commodities firms such as palm oil giant Wilmar International Ltd.

Indonesia climbed 2.1 percent led by financial firms, after a combined 4.76 percent loss in the previous sessions. Singapore rose 1.2 percent.

Stocks also advanced on the Malaysian market, up by 0.5 percent and in the Philippines which ended 0.09 percent higher.

Vietnamese stocks bucked the regional trend to fall 0.02 percent, reversing Monday's 3 percent climb, while Thai stocks edged down 0.3 percent amid late selling in energy shares.

Investors were looking to an informal summit of the European Union on Wednesday where leaders could agree on measures to boost growth, brokers said.

"Investors are looking forward to the EU summit for possible pro growth measures. Overall, stock market sentiment will still very much depend on external development," said Bangkok-based Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of investment advisory services at broker Thanachart Securities. (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2823.75 2790.16 +1.20 Kuala Lumpur 1546.84 1538.91 +0.52 Bangkok 1131.52 1135.16 -0.32 Jakarta 4021.10 3940.11 +2.06 Manila 4958.43 4954.00 +0.09 Ho Chi Minh 447.94 448.02 -0.02 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2823.75 2646.35 +6.70 Kuala Lumpur 1546.84 1530.73 +1.05 Bangkok 1131.52 1025.32 +10.36 Jakarta 4021.10 3821.99 +5.21 Manila 4958.43 4371.96 +13.41 Ho Chi Minh 447.94 351.55 +27.42 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 306,406,300 252,625,050 Kuala Lumpur 107,904,900 124,429,497 Bangkok 2,903,249 4,364,156 Jakarta 3,393,129,000 3,666,109,283 Manila 71,839 120,984 Ho Chi Minh 84,439 101,910