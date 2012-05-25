May 25 Most Southeast Asian markets closed a touch higher on Friday but volumes were thin as an uncertain global economic outlook and debt woes in the euro zone weighed on investors.

Thailand rose 0.6 percent, the Philippines added 0.4 percent, Malaysia edged up 0.2 percent despite a $29.72 million foreign outflow, and Vietnam, the region's smallest bourse, gained 2.5 percent.

Indonesia however was 2.1 percent lower with a foreign outflow of $104.7 million led by financials.

The country's sixth biggest lender PT Bank Danamon closed 6.3 percent down on a possible failure of a $7.3 billion takeover bid by Singapore's DBS due to new ownership restrictions being planned by the central.

Singapore also fell 0.2 percent, extending the losses for a third straight session. (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2772.75 2779.53 -0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1551.12 1548.25 +0.19 Bangkok 1132.83 1125.78 +0.63 Jakarta 3902.51 3984.87 -2.07 Manila 4925.97 4904.22 +0.44 Ho Chi Minh 437.38 426.92 +2.45 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2772.75 2646.35 +4.78 Kuala Lumpur 1551.12 1530.73 +1.33 Bangkok 1132.83 1025.32 +10.49 Jakarta 3902.51 3821.99 +2.11 Manila 4925.97 4371.96 +12.67 Ho Chi Minh 437.38 351.55 +24.41 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 265,430,300 263,275,107 Kuala Lumpur 94,962,000 124,834,390 Bangkok 2,893,862 4,398,947 Jakarta 2,705,256,000 3,558,038,333 Manila 44,674 117,472 Ho Chi Minh 77,819 100,686 ($1 = 3.1550 Malaysian ringgits)