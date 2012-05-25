May 25 Most Southeast Asian markets closed a
touch higher on Friday but volumes were thin as an uncertain
global economic outlook and debt woes in the euro zone weighed
on investors.
Thailand rose 0.6 percent, the Philippines
added 0.4 percent, Malaysia edged up 0.2 percent despite
a $29.72 million foreign outflow, and Vietnam, the
region's smallest bourse, gained 2.5 percent.
Indonesia however was 2.1 percent lower with a
foreign outflow of $104.7 million led by financials.
The country's sixth biggest lender PT Bank Danamon
closed 6.3 percent down on a possible failure of a $7.3 billion
takeover bid by Singapore's DBS due to new ownership
restrictions being planned by the central.
Singapore also fell 0.2 percent, extending the
losses for a third straight session.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2772.75 2779.53 -0.24
Kuala Lumpur 1551.12 1548.25 +0.19
Bangkok 1132.83 1125.78 +0.63
Jakarta 3902.51 3984.87 -2.07
Manila 4925.97 4904.22 +0.44
Ho Chi Minh 437.38 426.92 +2.45
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2772.75 2646.35 +4.78
Kuala Lumpur 1551.12 1530.73 +1.33
Bangkok 1132.83 1025.32 +10.49
Jakarta 3902.51 3821.99 +2.11
Manila 4925.97 4371.96 +12.67
Ho Chi Minh 437.38 351.55 +24.41
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 265,430,300 263,275,107
Kuala Lumpur 94,962,000 124,834,390
Bangkok 2,893,862 4,398,947
Jakarta 2,705,256,000 3,558,038,333
Manila 44,674 117,472
Ho Chi Minh 77,819 100,686
($1 = 3.1550 Malaysian ringgits)