May 29 Most Southeast Asian stocks ended firmer
on Tuesday on hopes that China might launch spending measures to
boost growth, but trading volumes and gains were capped as
concerns over a euro zone recovery flared after a surge in
Spanish borrowing.
Investors were still cautious, waiting for clues from the
euro zone, which is struggling to overcome its debt crisis,
though an opinion poll pointed to the possibility of the
formation of a Greek government committed to keeping the country
in the euro zone in a June 17 election.
"China spending more is always welcome news for equities,"
said Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB, based in Singapore.
"Optimism has returned at least for now. But a long wobbly road
is ahead," he said referring to the euro zone crisis.
Stocks in the Philippines rose 1.4 percent to hit a
two-week high after Moody's Investor Service revised the
country's rating outlook to positive from stable.
Energy shares lifted Thailand's benchmark by 1.2
percent in heavy trading, extending gains for the fourth
session, while Singapore shares closed 0.5 percent
firmer.
Malaysian shares ended up 0.7 percent and the
Indonesian benchmark closed steady though the two
countries saw net foreign selling of $2.13 million and $44.18
million respectively.
Shares in Vietnam bucked the trend, falling 0.9
percent on concerns over weak earnings and a sluggish economy.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2801.85 2787.22 +0.52
Kuala Lumpur 1565.32 1554.94 +0.67
Bangkok 1153.66 1139.93 +1.20
Jakarta 3919.07 3918.69 +0.01
Manila 5023.11 4952.74 +1.42
Ho Chi Minh 431.44 435.48 -0.93
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2801.85 2646.35 +5.88
Kuala Lumpur 1565.32 1530.73 +2.26
Bangkok 1153.66 1025.32 +12.52
Jakarta 3919.07 3821.99 +2.54
Manila 5023.11 4371.96 +14.89
Ho Chi Minh 431.44 351.55 +22.73
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 235,809,200 261,009,763
Kuala Lumpur 86,082,400 121,954,317
Bangkok 4,918,821 4,341,428
Jakarta 1,697,470,500 3,428,042,800
Manila 43,806 115,055
Ho Chi Minh 47,682 98,641
($1 = 3.1420 Malaysian ringgits)