May 29 Most Southeast Asian stocks ended firmer on Tuesday on hopes that China might launch spending measures to boost growth, but trading volumes and gains were capped as concerns over a euro zone recovery flared after a surge in Spanish borrowing.

Investors were still cautious, waiting for clues from the euro zone, which is struggling to overcome its debt crisis, though an opinion poll pointed to the possibility of the formation of a Greek government committed to keeping the country in the euro zone in a June 17 election.

"China spending more is always welcome news for equities," said Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB, based in Singapore. "Optimism has returned at least for now. But a long wobbly road is ahead," he said referring to the euro zone crisis.

Stocks in the Philippines rose 1.4 percent to hit a two-week high after Moody's Investor Service revised the country's rating outlook to positive from stable.

Energy shares lifted Thailand's benchmark by 1.2 percent in heavy trading, extending gains for the fourth session, while Singapore shares closed 0.5 percent firmer.

Malaysian shares ended up 0.7 percent and the Indonesian benchmark closed steady though the two countries saw net foreign selling of $2.13 million and $44.18 million respectively.

Shares in Vietnam bucked the trend, falling 0.9 percent on concerns over weak earnings and a sluggish economy. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2801.85 2787.22 +0.52 Kuala Lumpur 1565.32 1554.94 +0.67 Bangkok 1153.66 1139.93 +1.20 Jakarta 3919.07 3918.69 +0.01 Manila 5023.11 4952.74 +1.42 Ho Chi Minh 431.44 435.48 -0.93 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2801.85 2646.35 +5.88 Kuala Lumpur 1565.32 1530.73 +2.26 Bangkok 1153.66 1025.32 +12.52 Jakarta 3919.07 3821.99 +2.54 Manila 5023.11 4371.96 +14.89 Ho Chi Minh 431.44 351.55 +22.73 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 235,809,200 261,009,763 Kuala Lumpur 86,082,400 121,954,317 Bangkok 4,918,821 4,341,428 Jakarta 1,697,470,500 3,428,042,800 Manila 43,806 115,055 Ho Chi Minh 47,682 98,641 ($1 = 3.1420 Malaysian ringgits)