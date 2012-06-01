BANGKOK, June 1 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, with Thai shares suffering their biggest daily loss in more than seven months, as worries about the deepening euro zone debt crisis and China's slowing economy prompted selling across the region.

The Thai benchmark index fell 2.3 percent It posted a 1.6 percent loss for the week and was the second-worst performer in the region following Indonesia, which fell 0.9 percent on Friday and 2.6 percent on the week.

Vietnam had a 1.96 percent drop on the week, the third worst, while Singapore extended its losing streak to a fifth week, sliding nearly 1 percent.

A raft of short selling helped dampen sentiment in Bangkok ahead of a three-day weekend, brokers said. The market will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.

"It was mainly because of negative factors about Europe and market players bet that stocks will drop further," said Bangkok-based Viwat Techapoonphol, senior strategist of Tisco Securities. (Editing by Kim Coghill)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2745.71 2772.54 -0.97 Kuala Lumpur 1573.59 1580.67 -0.45 Bangkok 1115.19 1141.50 -2.30 Jakarta 3799.77 3832.82 -0.86 Manila 5062.44 5091.23 -0.57 Ho Chi Minh 428.80 429.20 -0.09 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2745.71 2646.35 +3.75 Kuala Lumpur 1573.59 1530.73 +2.80 Bangkok 1115.19 1025.32 +8.77 Jakarta 3799.77 3821.99 -0.58 Manila 5062.44 4371.96 +15.79 Ho Chi Minh 428.80 351.55 +21.97 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 219,641,500 263,250,833 Kuala Lumpur 94,415,700 128,248,287 Bangkok 3,434,104 4,622,046 Jakarta 2,056,397,500 3,316,076,350 Manila 61,084 111,036 Ho Chi Minh 72,176 92,478