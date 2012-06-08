BANGKOK, June 8 Most Southeast Asian bourses
edged lower on Friday, led by Singapore with commodity-related
firms showing steady declines across markets on expectations of
weak global demand.
Singapore's Straits Times Index ended down 0.77
percent at 2,737.89, down 0.28 percent on the week. The
Philippines Stock exchange ended down 0.57 percent to 4,994.07.
Stocks in Malaysia were also weaker, sliding 0.3
percent to 1,570.62, with a weekly loss of 0.19 percent.
Indonesia eased 0.4 percent to 3,825.33, down 0.7
percent on the week, after its fourth-straight weekly loss.
Vietnamese stocks fell 0.4 percent, reversing
Thursday's gain following the S&P upgrade of its credit outlook.
Bucking the trend, Thai SET index rose 0.8 percent
on Friday amid late bargain hunting, dealers said.
(Editing by Ed Lane)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2737.89 2759.26 -0.77
Kuala Lumpur 1570.62 1575.31 -0.30
Bangkok 1127.10 1118.53 +0.77
Jakarta 3825.33 3840.59 -0.40
Manila 4994.07 5022.95 -0.57
Ho Chi Minh 432.90 434.41 -0.35
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2737.89 2646.35 +3.46
Kuala Lumpur 1570.62 1530.73 +2.61
Bangkok 1127.10 1025.32 +9.93
Jakarta 3825.33 3821.99 +0.09
Manila 4994.07 4371.96 +14.23
Ho Chi Minh 432.90 351.55 +23.14
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 296,284,600 276,625,067
Kuala Lumpur 88,433,900 125,772,640
Bangkok 3,072,647 4,723,382
Jakarta 1,880,252,500 3,054,415,033
Manila 52,822 93,030
Ho Chi Minh 82,628 90,171