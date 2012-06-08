BANGKOK, June 8 Most Southeast Asian bourses edged lower on Friday, led by Singapore with commodity-related firms showing steady declines across markets on expectations of weak global demand.

Singapore's Straits Times Index ended down 0.77 percent at 2,737.89, down 0.28 percent on the week. The Philippines Stock exchange ended down 0.57 percent to 4,994.07.

Stocks in Malaysia were also weaker, sliding 0.3 percent to 1,570.62, with a weekly loss of 0.19 percent. Indonesia eased 0.4 percent to 3,825.33, down 0.7 percent on the week, after its fourth-straight weekly loss.

Vietnamese stocks fell 0.4 percent, reversing Thursday's gain following the S&P upgrade of its credit outlook.

Bucking the trend, Thai SET index rose 0.8 percent on Friday amid late bargain hunting, dealers said.

(Editing by Ed Lane)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2737.89 2759.26 -0.77 Kuala Lumpur 1570.62 1575.31 -0.30 Bangkok 1127.10 1118.53 +0.77 Jakarta 3825.33 3840.59 -0.40 Manila 4994.07 5022.95 -0.57 Ho Chi Minh 432.90 434.41 -0.35 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2737.89 2646.35 +3.46 Kuala Lumpur 1570.62 1530.73 +2.61 Bangkok 1127.10 1025.32 +9.93 Jakarta 3825.33 3821.99 +0.09 Manila 4994.07 4371.96 +14.23 Ho Chi Minh 432.90 351.55 +23.14 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 296,284,600 276,625,067 Kuala Lumpur 88,433,900 125,772,640 Bangkok 3,072,647 4,723,382 Jakarta 1,880,252,500 3,054,415,033 Manila 52,822 93,030 Ho Chi Minh 82,628 90,171