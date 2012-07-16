BANGKOK, July 16 Southeast Asian stock markets
extended gains on Monday with Malaysian shares hitting a record
high as fears of an economic hard-landing in China subsided, but
trading volumes were low as investors waited for a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting.
Malaysia hit an all-time high of 1,635.96 points
with a 0.6 percent gain, while the Philippines
outperformed the region with a 1.6 percent jump.
Indonesia gained 0.7 percent to a more-than one-week
high with, Thailand edged up 0.3 percent to its highest
since May 8.
Singapore closed 0.1 percent firmer at 2-1/2-month
high.
Regional analysts said investors cautiously bought into
equities ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
semi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on the economy set
for Tuesday and Wednesday.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2998.75 2995.56 +0.11
Kuala Lumpur 1635.96 1626.38 +0.59
Bangkok 1214.25 1210.29 +0.33
Jakarta 4047.47 4019.67 +0.69
Manila 5297.99 5214.52 +1.60
Ho Chi Minh 413.98 416.98 -0.72
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2995.56 2646.35 +13.32
Kuala Lumpur 1635.96 1530.73 +6.87
Bangkok 1214.25 1025.32 +18.43
Jakarta 4047.47 3821.99 +5.90
Manila 5297.99 4371.96 +21.18
Ho Chi Minh 413.98 351.55 +17.76
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 184,746,800 257,188,377
Kuala Lumpur 113,342,300 125,285,373
Bangkok 4,580,603 4,006,801
Jakarta 2,510,933,000 2,690,750,750
Manila 71,988 105,623
Ho Chi Minh 41,738 56,667
($1 = 3.1840 Malaysian ringgits)