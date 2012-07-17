BANGKOK, July 17 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Tuesday, extending their gains for a third day
with Malaysia hitting an all-time high on hopes of a further
monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Malaysia closed up 0.2 percent after hitting an
all-time high of 1,646.97 points, helped by foreign inflows of
$16.62 million. Thailand gained 0.8 percent, rising to
its highest since May 8.
Singapore gained 0.5 percent to touch its highest
since April 2.
Trading volumes in Bangkok, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur were
higher than their respective 30-day averages due to bargain
hunting as investors expected further stimulus from the Federal
Reserve, while awaiting its Chairman Ben Bernanke's view on the
U.S. economy expected later in the day.
Weak U.S. retail sales and a lower International Monetary
Fund global growth forecast on Monday raised hopes of more
monetary stimulus from the Fed, as Bernanke was set to give his
semi-annual Congressional testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Indonesia gained 0.8 percent to hit an over
two-month high. Bucking the trend, the Philippines edged
down 0.2 percent after outperforming the region in the previous
session.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3014.80 2998.75 +0.54
Kuala Lumpur 1639.15 1635.96 +0.19
Bangkok 1224.21 1214.25 +0.82
Jakarta 4080.67 4047.47 +0.82
Manila 5285.12 5297.99 -0.24
Ho Chi Minh 417.55 413.98 +0.86
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3014.80 2646.35 +13.92
Kuala Lumpur 1639.15 1530.73 +7.08
Bangkok 1224.21 1025.32 +19.40
Jakarta 4080.67 3821.99 +6.77
Manila 5285.12 4371.96 +20.89
Ho Chi Minh 417.55 351.55 +18.77
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 348,686,800 254,253,010
Kuala Lumpur 164,091,700 125,353,343
Bangkok 4,172,661 4,045,018
Jakarta 2,318,861,000 2,674,858,467
Manila 52,203 105,985
Ho Chi Minh 48,140 53,277
($1 = 3.1785 Malaysian ringgits)