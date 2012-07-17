BANGKOK, July 17 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, extending their gains for a third day with Malaysia hitting an all-time high on hopes of a further monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Malaysia closed up 0.2 percent after hitting an all-time high of 1,646.97 points, helped by foreign inflows of $16.62 million. Thailand gained 0.8 percent, rising to its highest since May 8.

Singapore gained 0.5 percent to touch its highest since April 2.

Trading volumes in Bangkok, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur were higher than their respective 30-day averages due to bargain hunting as investors expected further stimulus from the Federal Reserve, while awaiting its Chairman Ben Bernanke's view on the U.S. economy expected later in the day.

Weak U.S. retail sales and a lower International Monetary Fund global growth forecast on Monday raised hopes of more monetary stimulus from the Fed, as Bernanke was set to give his semi-annual Congressional testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Indonesia gained 0.8 percent to hit an over two-month high. Bucking the trend, the Philippines edged down 0.2 percent after outperforming the region in the previous session. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3014.80 2998.75 +0.54 Kuala Lumpur 1639.15 1635.96 +0.19 Bangkok 1224.21 1214.25 +0.82 Jakarta 4080.67 4047.47 +0.82 Manila 5285.12 5297.99 -0.24 Ho Chi Minh 417.55 413.98 +0.86 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3014.80 2646.35 +13.92 Kuala Lumpur 1639.15 1530.73 +7.08 Bangkok 1224.21 1025.32 +19.40 Jakarta 4080.67 3821.99 +6.77 Manila 5285.12 4371.96 +20.89 Ho Chi Minh 417.55 351.55 +18.77 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 348,686,800 254,253,010 Kuala Lumpur 164,091,700 125,353,343 Bangkok 4,172,661 4,045,018 Jakarta 2,318,861,000 2,674,858,467 Manila 52,203 105,985 Ho Chi Minh 48,140 53,277 ($1 = 3.1785 Malaysian ringgits)