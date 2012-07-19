July 19 Singapore stock market rose to a near one-year closing high on Thursday, helped by improved investor sentiment after strong corporate earnings from U.S. bellweathers such as Intel Corp, while Southeast Asia's other markets ended mixed.

Singapore ended 0.4 percent up led by property developer City Developments Ltd's 1.6 percent gains and Vietnam, the region's smallest bourse, jumped 2.3 percent to a four-week high in heavy volumes, also on hopes of strong quarterly earnings.

Groundbreaking on new U.S. homes rose in June to its fastest pace in over three years supported the market, after a series of recent reports had pointed to worrying signs that the economy was cooling.

Indonesia gained 0.4 percent to its highest since May 11, helped by a foreign inflow of $42.7 million while Malaysia ended flat amid foreign investors buying $23.67 million in equity.

Thailand fell 0.6 percent, dragged down by telecom shares on concerns over a possible fresh tax on telecom operators with the biggest operator Advanced Info Service and Total Access Communication falling 3.5 percent and 3.4 percent respectively.

The Philippines fell for a third straight session, with a 0.6 percent fall hitting its near four-week low. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3028.96 3017.21 +0.39 Kuala Lumpur 1644.60 1645.00 -0.02 Bangkok 12 12 . 96 122 0.14 -0. 59 Jakarta 4096.20 4081.64 +0.36 Manila 5189.37 5220.55 -0.60 Ho Chi Minh 428.38 418.83 +2.28 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3028.96 2646.35 +14.46 Kuala Lumpur 1644.60 1530.73 +7.44 Bangkok 12 12.96 1025.32 +1 8.30 Jakarta 4096.20 3821.99 +7.17 Manila 5189.37 4371.96 +18.70 Ho Chi Minh 428.38 351.55 +21.85 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 265,443,100 257,739,730 Kuala Lumpur 110,757,900 127,444,213 Bangkok 5,016,057 4,054,513 Jakarta 2,331,148,000 2,625,993,400 Manila 63,541 106,266 Ho Chi Minh 84,897 50,086 ($1 = 3.1640 Malaysian ringgits)