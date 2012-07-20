July 20 Most Southeast Asian markets eased on Friday in thin trading volumes as Spain borrowing cost weighed on investor sentiment, but Malaysia and Indonesia saw foreign inflow into equity despite falls.

Malaysia, despite edging down 0.1 percent, enjoyed a foreign inflow of $72.55 million, while Indonesia saw $6.56 million net foreign buying, though the stock market fell 0.4 percent.

Optimism over strong corporate earnings in the previous day evaporated due to renewed fears over Spain's borrowing costs, which hovered around their seven percent pain threshold on Friday, despite the expected approval of its bank bailout plan later in the day.

Singapore shares fell 0.4 percent from a one-year closing high, snapping five consecutive sessions of gains, while Thailand also fell 0.4 percent led by energy and banking shares.

Bucking the trend, the Philippines gained 0.4 percent after falling in the previous three sessions. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3015.53 3028.96 -0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1643.00 1644.60 -0.10 Bangkok 1208.55 1212.96 -0.36 Jakarta 4081.20 4096.20 -0.37 Manila 5210.89 5189.55 +0.41 Ho Chi Minh 424.47 418.83 -0.91 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3015.53 2646.35 +13.95 Kuala Lumpur 1643.00 1530.73 +7.33 Bangkok 1208.55 1025.32 +17.87 Jakarta 4081.20 3821.99 +6.78 Manila 5210.89 4371.96 +19.19 Ho Chi Minh 424.47 351.55 +20.74 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 193,544,900 257,274,040 Kuala Lumpur 123,833,500 126,484,900 Bangkok 3,811,679 4,079,286 Jakarta 1,865,405,000 2,600,563,217 Manila 63,541 106,628 Ho Chi Minh 84,897 50,539 ($1 = 3.1540 Malaysian ringgits)