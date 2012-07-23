BANGKOK, July 23 Southeast Asian stock indexes
closed lower after light volume trading on Monday as investors
sold risk assets amid concerns Spain might require a full
sovereign bailout, while Thai shares fell nearly two percent on
PTTEP's capital raising plan.
The Thai benchmark SET index finished down 1.9
percent, its biggest percentage drop in one day since June 1.
Energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
dropped 4.8 percent to its lowest close in six weeks.
Other markets also came under selling pressure with Jakarta
stocks ending down 1.8 percent at a one-week low and
Philippine stocks dropping 1.4 percent to their lowest
close in almost a month.
Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 1.1
percent at a one-week low. Malaysian shares and
Vietnam's stock index fell 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent,
respectively.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2982.49 3015.53 -1.10
Kuala Lumpur 1636.17 1643.00 -0.42
Bangkok 1185.11 1208.55 -1.94
Jakarta 4009.79 4081.20 -1.75
Manila 5139.40 5210.89 -1.37
Ho Chi Minh 421.99 424.47 -0.58
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2982.49 2646.35 +12.70
Kuala Lumpur 1636.17 1530.73 +6.89
Bangkok 1185.11 1025.32 +15.58
Jakarta 4009.79 3821.99 +4.91
Manila 5139.40 4371.96 +17.55
Ho Chi Minh 421.99 351.55 +20.04
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 289,848,300 253,849,383
Kuala Lumpur 101,800,100 127,664,887
Bangkok 3,819,379 4,103,920
Jakarta 1,889,366,000 2,600,068,300
Manila 51,043 105,818
Ho Chi Minh 50,658 59,424