BANGKOK, July 25 Most Southeast Asian stock indexes posted small gains on Wednesday, with the newly listed IHH Healthcare Bhd leading Malaysia higher.

Malaysia's main index edged up 0.15 percent, regaining some lost ground from a drop of 0.8 percent in the past four sessions, with IHH, Asia's largest hospital operator, jumping as much as 14 percent in its trading debut in Kuala Lumpur.

IHH, which has a dual listing in Singapore, closed at S$1.225, up from its Singapore IPO price of S$1.113, outperforming a 0.25 percent fall of the benchmark Straits Times Index. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2990.92 2998.44 -0.25 Kuala Lumpur 1635.09 1632.57 +0.15 Bangkok 1188.62 1187.64 +0.08 Jakarta 4000.84 3992.11 +0.22 Manila 5161.80 5159.74 +0.04 Ho Chi Minh 412.91 415.63 -0.65 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2990.92 2646.35 +13.02 Kuala Lumpur 1635.09 1530.73 +6.82 Bangkok 1188.62 1025.32 +15.93 Jakarta 4000.84 3821.99 +4.68 Manila 5161.80 4371.96 +18.07 Ho Chi Minh 412.91 351.55 +17.45 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 236,215,800 249,129,223 Kuala Lumpur 101,295,300 128,031,673 Bangkok 5,098,520 4,023,515 Jakarta 1,715,097,500 2,587,675,750 Manila 84,430 105,044 Ho Chi Minh 43,521 49,225