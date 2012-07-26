BANGKOK, July 26 Major Southeast Asian stock markets mostly closed lower on Thursday, led down by commodity-related stocks as a gloomy outlook for demand growth and the euro zone's spreading debt crisis hit oil prices.

Thailand's benchmark SET index fell 1.3 percent to 1,172.92. Malaysian shares ended down 0.7 percent to 1,623.91.

The Philippine index posted a modest 0.18 percent loss. Singapore's Straits Times index bucked the trend, advancing 0.5 percent.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Ed Lane)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3004.57 2990.92 +0.46 Kuala Lumpur 1623.91 1635.09 -0.68 Bangkok 1172.92 1188.62 -1.32 Jakarta 4004.78 4000.84 +0.10 Manila 5152.56 5161.80 -0.18 Ho Chi Minh 414.80 412.91 +0.46 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3004.57 2646.35 +13.54 Kuala Lumpur 1623.91 1530.73 +6.09 Bangkok 1172.92 1025.32 +14.40 Jakarta 4004.78 3821.99 +4.78 Manila 5152.56 4371.96 +17.85 Ho Chi Minh 414.80 351.55 +17.99 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 384,866,000 245,191,643 Kuala Lumpur 137,725,400 127,440,390 Bangkok 4,909,964 4,000,302 Jakarta 1,961,252,000 2,530,735,433 Manila 90,704 104,350 Ho Chi Minh 30,779 47,852