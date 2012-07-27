BANGKOK, July 27 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly rose on Friday with large caps and banking stocks leading Indonesian and Philippine shares to a one-week closing high.

Jakarta's Composite Index closed up 1.98 percent, eking out 0.07 percent gains for the week, while the Philippine index ended up 1.3 percent, posting a modest 0.17 percent weekly gain.

Thailand's main SET index edged up 0.4 percent, regaining some lost ground from Thursday's drop of 1.3 percent. Thai stocks fared worst in the region with losses for the week at 2.5 percent, the biggest in ten weeks. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2998.49 3004.57 -0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1624.94 1623.91 +0.06 Bangkok 1178.01 1172.92 +0.43 Jakarta 4084.21 4004.78 +1.98 Manila 5219.55 5152.56 +1.30 Ho Chi Minh 413.16 414.80 -0.40 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2998.49 2646.35 +13.31 Kuala Lumpur 1624.94 1530.73 +6.15 Bangkok 1178.01 1025.32 +14.89 Jakarta 4084.21 3821.99 +6.86 Manila 5219.55 4371.96 +19.39 Ho Chi Minh 413.16 351.55 +17.53 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 264,486,300 251,242,537 Kuala Lumpur 142,912,200 128,443,903 Bangkok 4,030,972 3,996,918 Jakarta 2,411,685,000 2,492,200,200 Manila 66,378 103,812 Ho Chi Minh 38,347 47,334