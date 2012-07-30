BANGKOK, July 30 Southeast Asian stock indexes closed higher on Monday, with Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines rising to their highest close in more than one week as investors hunted for bargains in large caps and financial shares in a reporting season.

Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 1.14 percent, with casino operator Genting Singapore Pcl surging 7.4 percent, rebounding after a combined loss of 13.8 percent so far in the month to Friday.

Jakarta's Composite Index edged up 0.37 percent, building on a 2.3 percent gain in the past three sessions while the Philippine index gained 1.1 percent after Friday's 1.3 percent rise.

Among the bright spots in the region, Bank Mandiri , Indonesia's biggest lender, jumped 2.6 percent before it reported after market close that its second-quarter net profit rose 48 percent from a year ago.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3032.80 2998.49 +1.14 Kuala Lumpur 1632.35 1624.94 +0.46 Bangkok 1193.32 1178.01 +1.30 Jakarta 4099.12 4084.21 +0.37 Manila 5277.90 5219.55 +1.12 Ho Chi Minh 415.00 413.16 +0.45 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3032.80 2646.35 +14.60 Kuala Lumpur 1632.35 1530.73 +6.64 Bangkok 1193.32 1025.32 +16.39 Jakarta 4099.12 3821.99 +7.25 Manila 5277.90 4371.96 +20.72 Ho Chi Minh 415.00 351.55 +18.05 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 330,929,500 252,344,120 Kuala Lumpur 92,007,000 126,680,520 Bangkok 2,767,589 3,928,156 Jakarta 2,324,132,500 2,430,741,200 Manila 63,352 104,045 Ho Chi Minh 26,691 46,191