BANGKOK, July 30 Southeast Asian stock indexes
closed higher on Monday, with Singapore, Indonesia and the
Philippines rising to their highest close in more than one week
as investors hunted for bargains in large caps and financial
shares in a reporting season.
Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 1.14 percent,
with casino operator Genting Singapore Pcl surging 7.4
percent, rebounding after a combined loss of 13.8 percent so far
in the month to Friday.
Jakarta's Composite Index edged up 0.37 percent,
building on a 2.3 percent gain in the past three sessions while
the Philippine index gained 1.1 percent after Friday's
1.3 percent rise.
Among the bright spots in the region, Bank Mandiri
, Indonesia's biggest lender, jumped 2.6 percent before
it reported after market close that its second-quarter net
profit rose 48 percent from a year ago.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3032.80 2998.49 +1.14
Kuala Lumpur 1632.35 1624.94 +0.46
Bangkok 1193.32 1178.01 +1.30
Jakarta 4099.12 4084.21 +0.37
Manila 5277.90 5219.55 +1.12
Ho Chi Minh 415.00 413.16 +0.45
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3032.80 2646.35 +14.60
Kuala Lumpur 1632.35 1530.73 +6.64
Bangkok 1193.32 1025.32 +16.39
Jakarta 4099.12 3821.99 +7.25
Manila 5277.90 4371.96 +20.72
Ho Chi Minh 415.00 351.55 +18.05
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 330,929,500 252,344,120
Kuala Lumpur 92,007,000 126,680,520
Bangkok 2,767,589 3,928,156
Jakarta 2,324,132,500 2,430,741,200
Manila 63,352 104,045
Ho Chi Minh 26,691 46,191