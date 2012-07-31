BANGKOK, July 31 Singapore stocks hit their highest in almost a year on Tuesday, posting the best monthly gain since January while Indonesian shares climbed to a nearly three-month high, racking up the biggest monthly gain in nine months amid foreign buying.

Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index edged up 0.12 percent to 3,036.40, the highest close since August 4. For the month, the index was up 5.5 percent, Southeast Asia's best performer.

Jakarta's Composite Index ended up 1.05 percent at 4,142.34, the highest close since May 9. It gained 4.7 percent in July, the second best. This compares with 2 percent, 2.3 percent and 1.2 percent monthly gain for Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, respectively.

Indonesia showed a net foreign purchase of $355 million so far in the month to July 30, after two consecutive months of net foreign selling for a combined $1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Philippines recorded $551 million worth of net foreign purchase in the month to July 30, including a number of block trades while Thailand posted $38 million worth of net foreign selling for the same period, adding to $650 million of net foreign selling of the past two months, data showed.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3036.40 3032.80 +0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1631.60 1632.35 -0.05 Bangkok 1199.30 1193.32 +0.50 Jakarta 4142.34 4099.12 +1.05 Manila 5307.66 5277.90 +0.56 Ho Chi Minh 414.48 415.00 -0.13 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3036.40 2646.35 +14.74 Kuala Lumpur 1631.60 1530.73 +6.59 Bangkok 1199.30 1025.32 +16.97 Jakarta 4142.34 3821.99 +8.38 Manila 5307.66 4371.96 +21.40 Ho Chi Minh 414.48 351.55 +17.90 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 390,504,300 255,228,647 Kuala Lumpur 151,423,600 125,046,007 Bangkok 3,307,445 3,882,151 Jakarta 3,503,707,000 2,406,895,783 Manila 69,157 102,865 Ho Chi Minh 25,401 45,105