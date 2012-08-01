BANGKOK, Aug 1 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were nearly flat to lower on Wednesday as investors cashed in on recent gains in the region, cautious ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision and the European Central Bank's meeting.

Jakarta's Composite Index fell 0.3 percent, with Bank Rakyat down 0.7 percent after Tuesday's 2.9 percent gain. The Philippine index was down 0.2 percent, reversing a 1.9 percent gain over the past two sessions.

Bucking the trend, Singapore's Straits Times Index finished up 0.5 percent at 3,051.08, the highest close in nearly a year, building on a 5.5 percent climb in July, the region's best performer.

Valuations showed Singapore was relatively cheap, with the MSCI index of Singapore trading at 12.97 times the 12-month forward earnings, a 7.3 percent discount to its 10-year average forward valuations, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed.

This compares with MSCI Philippines which traded at 15.57 times forward earnings, a 15.3 percent premium and MSCI Indonesia at 12.44 times expected earnings, a 13.8 percent premium, data showed.

For graphic on ASEAN valuations, see link.reuters.com/deh79s

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar in Hong Kong; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3051.08 3036.40 +0.48 Kuala Lumpur 1632.47 1631.60 +0.05 Bangkok 1201.13 1199.30 +0.15 Jakarta 4130.47 4142.34 -0.29 Manila 5298.72 5307.66 -0.17 Ho Chi Minh 412.55 414.48 -0.47 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3051.08 2646.35 +15.29 Kuala Lumpur 1632.47 1530.73 +6.65 Bangkok 1201.13 1025.32 +17.15 Jakarta 4130.47 3821.99 +8.07 Manila 5298.72 4371.96 +21.20 Ho Chi Minh 412.55 351.55 +17.35 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 257,364,100 261,703,033 Kuala Lumpur 158,517,800 121,063,987 Bangkok 3,528,235 3,860,260 Jakarta 3,520,713,000 2,450,858,083 Manila 47,106 103,279 Ho Chi Minh 27,616 43,666