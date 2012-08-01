BANGKOK, Aug 1 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets were nearly flat to lower on Wednesday as investors
cashed in on recent gains in the region, cautious ahead of U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy decision and the European Central
Bank's meeting.
Jakarta's Composite Index fell 0.3 percent, with
Bank Rakyat down 0.7 percent after Tuesday's 2.9
percent gain. The Philippine index was down 0.2 percent,
reversing a 1.9 percent gain over the past two sessions.
Bucking the trend, Singapore's Straits Times Index
finished up 0.5 percent at 3,051.08, the highest close in nearly
a year, building on a 5.5 percent climb in July, the region's
best performer.
Valuations showed Singapore was relatively cheap, with the
MSCI index of Singapore trading at 12.97 times
the 12-month forward earnings, a 7.3 percent discount to its
10-year average forward valuations, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
showed.
This compares with MSCI Philippines which
traded at 15.57 times forward earnings, a 15.3 percent premium
and MSCI Indonesia at 12.44 times expected
earnings, a 13.8 percent premium, data showed.
For graphic on ASEAN valuations, see link.reuters.com/deh79s
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Vikram
Subhedar in Hong Kong; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)
For Asian Companies click;
For Asia-Pacific News click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3051.08 3036.40 +0.48
Kuala Lumpur 1632.47 1631.60 +0.05
Bangkok 1201.13 1199.30 +0.15
Jakarta 4130.47 4142.34 -0.29
Manila 5298.72 5307.66 -0.17
Ho Chi Minh 412.55 414.48 -0.47
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3051.08 2646.35 +15.29
Kuala Lumpur 1632.47 1530.73 +6.65
Bangkok 1201.13 1025.32 +17.15
Jakarta 4130.47 3821.99 +8.07
Manila 5298.72 4371.96 +21.20
Ho Chi Minh 412.55 351.55 +17.35
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 257,364,100 261,703,033
Kuala Lumpur 158,517,800 121,063,987
Bangkok 3,528,235 3,860,260
Jakarta 3,520,713,000 2,450,858,083
Manila 47,106 103,279
Ho Chi Minh 27,616 43,666