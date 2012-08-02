Aug 2 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended weaker on Thursday with Singapore falling from a near one-year high after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of signaling fresh stimulus measures, disappointing investors.

Investors were also cautious ahead of a European Central Bank meeting which is expected to discuss policy actions, including resuming its bond-buying programme, to help drive down borrowing costs for Italy and Spain, which have soared to levels considered unsustainable for their economies.

Jakarta's Composite Index fell 0.9 percent despite a foreign inflow of $16.6 million, Singapore's Straits Times Index lost 0.5 percent from its highest close since Aug. 4 last year, and the Philippines edged down 0.1 percent.

Bucking the trend, Malaysia added 0.1 percent with a net foreign buying of $11.59 million, while Vietnam, the region's smallest bourse, added 0.9 percent.

Thailand was closed for a national holiday. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3036.19 3051.08 -0.49 Kuala Lumpur 1633.45 1632.47 +0.06 Jakarta 4093.11 4130.47 -0.90 Manila 5293.40 5298.72 -0.10 Ho Chi Minh 416.10 412.55 +0.86 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3036.19 2646.35 +14.73 Kuala Lumpur 1633.45 1530.73 +6.71 Jakarta 4093.11 3821.99 +7.09 Manila 5293.40 4371.96 +21.08 Ho Chi Minh 416.10 351.55 +18.36