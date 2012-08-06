Aug 6 Most Southeast Asian stock market gained
on Monday with Singapore hitting a one-year high as investors
bought into the region's risky assets after
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and emerging optimism for
European action on the debt crisis.
Singapore's Straits Times Index ended 0.7 percent
firmer to its highest since Aug. 4, last year, led by
financials, with DBS Group Holdings Ltd and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd gaining more
than 1 percent each.
Thailand and Malaysia gained 0.9 percent and
0.3 percent respectively in strong volumes, close to their
three-week highs.
Indonesia edged up 0.1 percent and Vietnam,
the region's smallest bourse, rose 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3071.82 3051.33 +0.67
Kuala Lumpur 1639.43 1635.04 +0.27
Bangkok 1208.01 1197.53 +0.88
Jakarta 4105.50 4099.81 +0.14
Manila 5284.16 5285.91 -0.03
Ho Chi Minh 423.16 418.21 +1.18
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3071.82 2646.35 +16.08
Kuala Lumpur 1639.43 1530.73 +7.10
Bangkok 1208.01 1025.32 +17.82
Jakarta 4105.50 3821.99 +7.42
Manila 5284.16 4371.96 +20.86
Ho Chi Minh 423.16 351.55 +20.37
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 269,650,200 261,078,267
Kuala Lumpur 161,651,700 126,728,457
Bangkok 4,069,000 3,871,529
Jakarta 2,294,365,500 2,372,966,517
Manila 60,092 93,618
Ho Chi Minh 44,569 41,803