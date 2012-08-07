Aug 7 Most Southeast Asian stock markets eased on Tuesday with Singapore falling from a one-year high, but foreign investors bought into equities in Indonesia and Malaysia amid hopes that Europe will take further action to tackle its debt crisis helped sentiment.

Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.1 percent from a one-year high as property developer CapitaLand Ltd came off 2.2 percent after its chief executive sold one million shares.

Jakarta Composite Index lost 0.5 percent and Malaysia ended 0.5 percent weaker from its near three-week high, both in strong volumes.

Despite losses, Indonesia saw foreign inflow of $12.7 million, while Kuala Lumpur enjoyed a net foreign buying of $5.93 million.

Thailand, bucking the trend ended steady.

The Philippines, the region's best performer this year, was closed after the weather bureau raised the highest rainfall warning over the capital Manila. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3067.74 3071.82 -0.13 Kuala Lumpur 1631.12 1639.43 -0.51 Bangkok 1208.19 1208.01 +0.01 Jakarta 4085.58 4105.50 -0.49 Ho Chi Minh 422.50 423.16 -0.16 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3067.74 2646.35 +15.92 Kuala Lumpur 1631.12 1530.73 +6.56 Bangkok 1208.19 1025.32 +17.84 Jakarta 4085.58 3821.99 +6.90 Ho Chi Minh 422.50 351.55 +20.18 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 249,681,000 264,103,547 Kuala Lumpur 279,393,900 127,806,227 Bangkok 3,622,101 3,885,263 Jakarta 3,652,202,500 2,386,814,733 Ho Chi Minh 33,156 41,196 ($1 = 3.1060 Malaysian ringgits)